Putin General Vanishes in 'Kremlin Purge' Amid Claims He Was in on Wagner Group Mutiny

A Russian general dubbed Vladimir Putin’s “General Armageddon” allegedly vanished from Russia in a “Kremlin purge” resulting from the botched coup over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a rebellion against Putin and Moscow on Saturday before turning around at the 11th hour, General Sergey Surovikin has reportedly disappeared from Russia.