Russia's FSB Foils Plot To Assassinate Putin's Two Favorite 'Propagandist' TV Stars

Sobchak's ties to Putin date back to her childhood. The Russian TV star's late father, Anatoly, then-mayor of St. Petersburg, acted as a political mentor to Putin as he rose through the ranks of the Kremlin. Putin was said to be present at her Orthodox baptism, which sparked rumors that he was the 41-year-old's godfather.

Despite her close upbringing with Putin, Sobchak, who runs an independent media outlet Caution News, was an outspoken critic of the Russian president and the Ukraine war.

