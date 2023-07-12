WWIII IS COMING: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Warns 'Completely Mad West' That All-Out Global Battle is 'Approaching'

Medvedev, who served as the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, claimed Western countries were at a "dead end" and that an expanded war effort was "obvious."

"The completely mad West has failed to invent anything else. In fact, it is a dead end," Medvedev said. "World War III is approaching. What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals."

