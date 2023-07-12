Your tip
WWIII IS COMING: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Warns 'Completely Mad West' That All-Out Global Battle is 'Approaching'

Jul. 12 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned the "completely mad West" that World War III was "fast approaching," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vladimir Putin's ally issued the warning as President Joe Biden met with fellow G7 leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn't extended the expedited path to NATO membership he desperately pleaded for, G7 leaders vowed to support in the form of a long-term security package.

Medvedev, who served as the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, claimed Western countries were at a "dead end" and that an expanded war effort was "obvious."

"The completely mad West has failed to invent anything else. In fact, it is a dead end," Medvedev said. "World War III is approaching. What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals."

Despite Medvedev's threat, the U.K. government issued a statement in support of the G7-backed aid for Ukraine.

"The joint declaration, expected to be signed by all members of the G7, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack," the statement read.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bolstered support and added that the U.K. was "stepping up formal arrangements" for Ukraine as Putin continued down his deranged path.

"As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin's front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term," PM Sunak said on providing aid to Ukraine.

While Zelensky hoped that NATO would fast-track membership to his country amid the onslaught of attacks from the Kremlin, the G7 package was still welcomed.

The Ukrainian president said that the package should be viewed "not instead of NATO, but as security guarantees on our way to integration."

