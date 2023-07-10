Data Reveals the 'Hidden Deaths' of Nearly 50,000 Russian Soldiers Since Invading Ukraine: Report
Recent reporting on Ukraine frontline casualties revealed a shocking statistic hidden by the Kremlin. Data showed that nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died fighting Vladimir Putin's war so far, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin has reported minimal deaths despite claims from both Ukraine military officials and independent reporting.
According to the first independent statistical analysis of Russian casualties in Ukraine, Putin's troops have suffered unfathomable losses.
According to the AP, independent Russian outlets Mediazona and Meduza worked with a data scientist from Germany's Tübingen University to analyze Kremlin data that was carefully hidden from the public.
Together, the three entities utilized a pandemic-era concept to generate the jaw-dropping figure.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The statistical concept of excess mortality considered inheritance records as well as official mortality data for Russian men aged 50 and under between February 2022 and May 2023.
Despite running into challenges regarding data released by the Kremlin that claimed a little over 6,000 troops had perished, the groups used social media posts and photographs of Russian cemeteries to comprise a database of dead soldiers.
"These are only soldiers who we know by name, and their deaths in each case are verified by multiple sources," said Mediazona editor Dmitry Treshchanin.
- Secret Meeting: Vladimir Putin Tasked Yevgeny Prigozhin With Assassinating Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Botched Moscow Coup
- Baby Troops: Vladimir Putin Orders Russian Preschoolers Be Taught Military Skills to Ensure Future Generations of Soldiers
- MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Democrat Cori Bush of Voting to Fund ‘White Nazi Army of Ukraine’
Treshchanin said the database represented 27,423 soldiers' "hidden deaths" by the Russian government.
"The estimate we did with Meduza allows us to see the ‘hidden’ deaths, deaths the Russian government is so obsessively and unsuccessfully trying to hide," the Mediazona editor said of the investigation's discovery.
Part of the probe's work reviewed 11 million inheritance cases that were filed in Russia for males aged 15 to 49 between 2014 and May 2023.
The investigation's analysis uncovered 25,000 additional cases had been opened in 2022. When cases opened from 2022 up to May 27, 2023, were reviewed, the figure drastically rose from an additional 25,000 to 47,000.
The figure aligned with an estimation from the White House, which claimed more than 20,000 Russians had been killed in Ukraine since December.