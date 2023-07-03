Vladimir Putin Planning Disaster 'Worse Than Chernobyl' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns
Vladimir Putin is allegedly plotting to blow up the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Putin’s forces are preparing to destroy the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine.
The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, according to Daily Star — and its destruction would reportedly be “worse than Chernobyl.”
Ukrainian officials recently accused the Russian military of giving orders to "gradually withdraw" from the plant while instructing those who remained to "blame Ukraine in case of any emergencies.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence service warned that Putin’s troops were “technically ready” to destroy the nuclear facility.
Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as director of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), further warned that Putin’s forces already planted explosives at four of the facility’s six power units and cooling systems.
The GUR has since ordered Ukrainian personnel at the nuclear plant to evacuate over fears of an imminent attack. Ukraine recently launched a series of practice drills to prepare for the possibility of the plant’s destruction.
Rafael Marino Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, inspected the Zaporizhzhia plant last month and found mines around the facility’s key access points.
Still, Grossi indicated there was no evidence to suggest the plant will be targeted.
"Our assessment of those particular placements was that while the presence of any explosive device is not in line with safety standards, the main safety functions of the facility would not be significantly affected," he said.
"We are following the issue with great attention,” Grossi added.
Alla Krystal, the head of civil defense at the nearby Ukrainian village of Bilenke, recently mocked reports that Putin is planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia plant.
According to Krystal, the radiation leak from an attack on the facility would ultimately “waft” towards Putin’s troops and over the border into Russian territory.
"The wind will contaminate the Russians with radiation way more than it would contaminate us,” she said. “And they wouldn’t be so stupid. Would they?"