Wagner Mercenaries 'Hung Ukrainian POWs From Trees' Before Botched Putin Coup

Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Wagner mercenaries working for Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly hung Ukrainian prisoners of war from trees before launching their botched coup against Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, and just days after Moscow squashed Prigozhin and Wagner’s rebellion, sources on the frontlines of the ongoing invasion revealed the grizly details taking place in Ukraine.

Source: YouTube

According to Brandon Mitchell, a Canadian volunteer medic who traveled to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for international help, Prigozhin’s mercenaries tortured Ukrainian POWs before hanging the victims from trees and leaving them for dead.

“Before I came back here I worked in Avdiivka south of Bakhmut and some of our guys were hung,” Mitchell revealed, according to Daily Star. "The officers were never found but soldiers were hung from trees outside."

Source: Mega

Mitchell also revealed that while he initially planned to drive ambulances for Ukraine, he ultimately became a surgeon’s assistant and helped treat the wounds of injured Ukrainian soldiers.

“If you're working on someone's hand you might need someone to hold the skin back while they work with a hemostat or a scalpel,” he explained. “Eventually, they started to let me inject some of the drugs as well.”

"The weirdest thing, some of these guys on their skin on their legs [or] on their chest it almost looked like they had leopard prints on their skin,” the volunteer medic continued. “These were the small artillery rounds like very small bits of shrapnel everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell also admitted he saw “a lot of dead Russian bodies” and even worked on captured Wagner mercenaries.

Source: Mega

"I've seen a lot of dead Russian bodies,” he said. “I’ve been shot at but that's from a distance but to actually see a real live Russian I was really curious.

"I get the feeling everybody was curious,” Mitchell continued. “I wanted to say something to him but at the end of the day I didn't think there was any honor in it…like I want to say something really sarcastic but it wasn't my honor.”

Source: Mega

“I had one Wagner prisoner that we transferred. He’s blindfolded, his arms are tied and when you bring him into the medical point there's always somebody with a gun.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mitchell’s revelation came days after it was also revealed that Putin’s troops were using pocket knives to castrate prisoners.

The disturbing claims were made earlier this month by two survivors of torture camps that were believed to have been sanctioned directly by the Russian leader.

