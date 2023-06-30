Wagner Mercenaries 'Hung Ukrainian POWs From Trees' Before Botched Putin Coup

Wagner mercenaries working for Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly hung Ukrainian prisoners of war from trees before launching their botched coup against Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, and just days after Moscow squashed Prigozhin and Wagner’s rebellion, sources on the frontlines of the ongoing invasion revealed the grizly details taking place in Ukraine.