'Serious Threat': Fears Putin Preparing to Blow Up Europe's Biggest Nuke Plant as He Evacuates Russian Troops
The Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, managed by Rosatom, is facing a serious threat of sabotage from Vladimir Putin and the Russian army, leading to a potential radiation release, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about this threat, calling for greater international attention to the situation at the facility, which is Europe's largest nuclear plant.
Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant since March last year following Moscow's invasion. The occupation has allowed Russia to use the facility as a makeshift military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.
In a recent statement, Zelensky alleged that Russia had planted explosives at four of the plant's six power units and cooling systems, indicating a potential terrorist attack on the facility.
Ukraine's military intelligence service has also raised concerns, stating that Russia is "technically ready" to provoke a localized explosion at the nuclear plant. This explosion, if triggered, could lead to a dangerous release of radiation.
The situation is further exacerbated by reports that Russian troops have been ordered to gradually withdraw from the plant, leaving Ukrainian staff and civilians vulnerable to potential emergencies.
In response to the escalating threat, Ukrainian authorities have urged all Ukrainian staff working at the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant to evacuate. In addition, practice drills have been conducted to prepare for a potential leak, with detailed instructions on gathering points, issuing iodine tablets, and evacuation routes shared on social media.
Despite these alarming developments, a recent inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency found no evidence of explosives at the facility. However, it did mention the presence of mines around the site and critical access points, further highlighting the potential danger.
It should be noted that the six reactors in the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant are currently in shutdown mode. While the situation is serious, the cooling water level has remained sufficient. Moreover, the wind in the area is currently blowing south-easterly, meaning that any potential radiation leak would drift toward Russian troop positions and the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
Residents near the facility have expressed mixed feelings about the situation. While some are not overly worried, trusting in the evacuation plans and information provided, others remain concerned about the potential risks.
