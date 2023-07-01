Vladimir Putin 'Too Scared' to Axe Suspected Coup Plotter General Armageddon: 'Too Popular With Russian Troops'
Rumors are circulating regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's reluctance to take action against General Sergei Surovikin, also known as General Armageddon, who is suspected of having prior knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, allegedly sought to overthrow Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, due to his handling of the Ukraine invasion. The coup's leader is rumored to have been helped by one of Putin's top Generals, Surovikin.
Despite the allegations, Putin refrains from punishing the General out of fear that his popularity with troops could lead to an uprising against the Russian leader.
The 56-year-old military leader hasn't made any public appearances since the claims of his involvement in Prigozhin's march toward Moscow emerged.
Kremlin sources suggest that instead of being interrogated in the infamous Lefortovo Prison, Surovikin is lying low.
One source told the Sun, "Shoigu is afraid of Surovikin's return."
"Justifying himself to Putin, he accused Surovikin of treason — but they are afraid to arrest Surovikin because the officers are for him."
Putin is reportedly facing a serious dilemma on how to address the growing unrest within his ranks while simultaneously dealing with Ukraine's advancements on the battlefield. The reluctance to punish Surovikin exposes the erosion of Putin's power base and reveals further cracks in his leadership.
Surovikin, who previously served as a commander of forces in Ukraine, was reassigned to oversee Russia's air force in January following rumors of a possible coup.
Despite the rumors, Surovikin's daughter, Veronika, maintains that her father is safe and continues to fulfill his duties, stating, "Nothing happened to the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces. No one has arrested him, and everyone is at their jobs."
By refusing to take action, Putin risks allowing further dissent to fester within his military ranks, potentially weakening his authority and stability.
As Ukraine continues to make gains on the battlefield, these internal divisions could prove detrimental to Russia's military capabilities.
