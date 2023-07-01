Vladimir Putin 'Too Scared' to Axe Suspected Coup Plotter General Armageddon: 'Too Popular With Russian Troops'

The 56-year-old military leader hasn't made any public appearances since the claims of his involvement in Prigozhin's march toward Moscow emerged.

Kremlin sources suggest that instead of being interrogated in the infamous Lefortovo Prison, Surovikin is lying low.

One source told the Sun, "Shoigu is afraid of Surovikin's return."

"Justifying himself to Putin, he accused Surovikin of ­treason — but they are afraid to arrest Surovikin because the officers are for him."