Putin's Missing General is 'Being Interrogated' in 'Notorious Moscow Prison' Following Alleged Involvement in Wagner Coup
Vladimir Putin’s missing “Armageddon General” was allegedly arrested and placed in a Moscow prison for his suspected involvement in this past weekend’s failed coup attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after General Sergei Surovikin was rumored missing shortly after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his Moscow rebellion on Saturday, Russian sources indicated Surovikin is “being interrogated” inside Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo jail.
According to Daily Star, it is suspected Surovikin was in contact with Prigozhin ahead of Saturday’s coup attempt and was involved in the mercenary chief’s demand to have Defense Minister Sergei Shiogu ousted from power.
Surovikin is now allegedly under investigation for treason and could reportedly face more than 20 years in prison if found guilty of conspiring with Prigozhin.
“Apparently, Surovikin chose the side of Prigozhin during the rebellion, and they grabbed him by the b---s,” one source familiar with the matter told the Moscow Times this week.
Another source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Surovikin was arrested but refused to provide any specific details regarding the 56-year-old general’s arrest and subsequent interrogation.
“We don’t even comment on this information through internal channels,” the insider said when asked about Surovikin’s current whereabouts.
Meanwhile, Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov indicated Putin’s “Armageddon General” was detained on June 25 – one day after Saturday’s botched coup – and is currently being held inside the Russian Federal Security Service’s “notorious” pre-trial jail, Lefortovo.
Deputy Colonel-General Andrei Yudin, Surovikin’s second-in-command, was also rumored to have been arrested. Yudin has since spoken out denying those reports.
“I am on vacation, at home,” Surovikin’s deputy proclaimed, although Yudin could not confirm his boss’s current location.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Surovikin’s last point of communication was on Saturday when he urged Prigozhin and the 25,000 Wagner mercenaries to return to Ukraine “before it is too late.”
"We cannot play into the enemy’s hands during this hard time for our country,” he said as Prigozhin’s mercenaries marched on Moscow.
"Before it is not too late,” Surovikin continued, “it is necessary to obey the order of the popularly-elected president of the Russian Federation."