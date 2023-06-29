Putin's Missing General is 'Being Interrogated' in 'Notorious Moscow Prison' Following Alleged Involvement in Wagner Coup

Vladimir Putin’s missing “Armageddon General” was allegedly arrested and placed in a Moscow prison for his suspected involvement in this past weekend’s failed coup attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after General Sergei Surovikin was rumored missing shortly after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his Moscow rebellion on Saturday, Russian sources indicated Surovikin is “being interrogated” inside Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo jail.