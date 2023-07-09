Your tip
Vladimir Putin Debuts Deadly 'Thermobaric Drone Ammo' Designed to Obliterate People and Objects: 'No Way of Protecting Yourself From It'

Jul. 9 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed a new unmanned drone equipped with thermobaric weaponry, which poses a significant threat to targets, leaving their enemies with limited options to defend against it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Russia's use of drones and thermobaric weapons has been worrying since the Ukraine war began. These lethal capabilities are about to be combined in a single, devastating package.

The drone, designed and built specifically to obliterate individual objects, reportedly comes in two sizes – 2kg and 4kg. This type of weapon is particularly effective against targets inside buildings and fortifications, as it leaves nowhere to hide.

This revelation comes at a time when military experts are expressing concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

General Sir Richard Barrons told the Daily Star that he felt the war in Ukraine could feasibly run to 2026.

"[The] most likely outcome, I think, is that in 2024, 25 or 26 Ukraine reaches a point where it feels it cannot shift any more of the Russian hold on territory militarily and is then encouraged by the West to pursue restitution by other means [like politics or diplomacy] in return for NATO membership and a multi-billion dollar or euro reconstruction effort," Barrons told the outlet.

"The conflict is frozen because neither side can gain more by fighting nor agree to give up. We are a long way from that now, hence the serious talk of taking back Crimea."

The unveiling of the new drone with thermobaric weaponry is significant due to the potential ramifications for future conflicts.

Barrons believes that with the weapon's ability to target individual objects and its effectiveness against fortified structures, this unmanned weapon could be a game changer in warfare. It poses a serious challenge for countries facing armed conflicts and underscores the importance of staying ahead in military technology and capabilities.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has continued to escalate tensions with the West by sending nuclear bombers to an Arctic base. The crafts were used during a 12-hour war game before the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

