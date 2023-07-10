Secret Meeting: Vladimir Putin Tasked Yevgeny Prigozhin With Assassinating Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Botched Moscow Coup
Vladimir Putin allegedly tasked Yevgeny Prigozhin with assassinating Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a secret meeting held shortly after the Wagner mercenary chief’s botched Moscow coup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come less than one month after Prigozhin’s mercenaries marched on Moscow on June 24 before turning around at the 11th hour, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Russian leader and his personal chef-turned-mercenary chief secretly met on June 29.
The secret meeting reportedly lasted more than three hours and was attended by 35 people from both Putin and Prigozhin’s camps.
“The details of the meeting are unknown,” one source reported over the weekend, according to Daily Mail. “But the only thing we can say, the president gave his assessment of the company's actions during the Special Military Operation, and also his assessment of their actions during 24 June.”
“Putin listened to explanations given by the commanders and offered them further employment options, and other ways of combat deployment,” the insider continued. “The commanders gave their version of what happened, too.”
“They stressed that they were staunch supporters and footmen of the head of the state and the Supreme Commander,” the source concluded. “And also said that they were ready to keep fighting for the Motherland.”
Also surprising are rumors that Putin tasked Prigozhin with killing Zelenskyy in exchange for forgetting about the attempted coup on June 24.
Dmitry Muratov, a Russian journalist who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, indicated that Prigozhin might commit “some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia” to return to Putin’s good graces.
- Vladimir Putin Debuts Deadly 'Thermobaric Drone Ammo' Designed to Obliterate People and Objects: 'No Way of Protecting Yourself From It'
- Vladimir Putin Sends Nuclear Bombers to Arctic Base Ahead of NATO Summit, Raising World War 3 Fears
- Vladimir Putin Preparing to Announce 2024 Re-election Bid, Will Seek Six More Years in Office: Report
“I think [Prigozhin] may not ask for forgiveness from Putin,” Muratov recently suggested. “But he may commit some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia.”
“He may try to organize an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy and bring the head of the President of Ukraine to the Kremlin,” he continued. “He must do something that will take away the taste of what Putin called ‘a stab in the back of Russia.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, other sources claimed Prigozhin has remained in Russia ever since his secret meeting with Putin on June 29 – a claim that contradicts previous reports that the mercenary chief fled to Belarus.
“We monitor closely where the Wagner soldiers are moving around, and also where [Prigozhin] is moving,” NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg recently revealed. “There was no sign of a big movement to Belarus.”