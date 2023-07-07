Putin's Alleged Lover Alina Kabaeva Leaks Humiliating Photos of Exiled Mercenary Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Dressed in Bizarre Disguises

Vladimir Putin’s suspected longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, allegedly leaked a series of humiliating photos that showed Yevgeny Prigozhin dressed in different and ridiculous disguises, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sensational development to come two weeks after Putin’s chef-turned-mercenary chief launched a botched coup against Moscow on June 24, the Russian leader’s police reportedly raided Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg mansion.