Putin's Alleged Lover Alina Kabaeva Leaks Humiliating Photos of Exiled Mercenary Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Dressed in Bizarre Disguises
Vladimir Putin’s suspected longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, allegedly leaked a series of humiliating photos that showed Yevgeny Prigozhin dressed in different and ridiculous disguises, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come two weeks after Putin’s chef-turned-mercenary chief launched a botched coup against Moscow on June 24, the Russian leader’s police reportedly raided Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg mansion.
Russia's Federal Security Service reportedly found nearly $100 million in cash, a stockpile of gold bars, passports from numerous different countries, and weapons during the raid.
Also surprising are reports that Putin’s police discovered Prigozhin’s collection of wigs and outfits that he apparently used to disguise himself during missions in Africa and the Middle East.
Photos of the now-exiled mercenary chief dressed in the different disguises have since been leaked by a pro-Kremlin media outlet owned by Kabaeva – suggesting Putin’s long-rumored lover was involved in leaking the ludicrous disguise pics online.
At least one photo showed Prigozhin dressed as an employee of Sudan’s Ministry of Defense. Another showed the Wagner mercenary boss disguised as a diplomat from Abu Dhabi.
Other shots showed Putin’s exiled mercenary chief dressed in disguises that made him look like celebrities, such as Sasha Baron Cohen and Elton John.
“These are not shots from a casting for a role in a cheap comedy, but a selfie of Prigozhin,” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko said after the photos were leaked online. “The pictures were published by the Russian security forces.”
“In most of the pictures, yesterday's ‘Hero of Russia’ is in Libyan uniform with Libyan epaulets and elements of conspiracy,” Gerashchenko added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin fled Russia for Belarus last month shortly after he ordered his Wagner Private Military Company to march on Moscow in an apparent rebellion against Putin.
Although Prigozhin was recently missing in action for roughly eight days, the Wagner leader broke his silence on Tuesday and issued a statement on social media in which he once again defended his decision to march on Moscow last month.
“Our march of justice was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing society,” he said in a short audio message posted to Telegram this week. “And I think that we succeeded in much of this.”
“In the near future,” Prigozhin continued, “I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front.”