Vladimir Putin's Alleged Lover Alina Kabaeva Makes Rare Appearance at Gymnastics Event for Ukrainian Children
Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, made a rare appearance over the weekend at a gymnastics event for Ukrainian children in Siberia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kabaeva, 39, was spotted in Omsk, Siberia this past weekend to take part in the Evgeniya Cup – a gymnastics event put together for children from the areas of Ukraine invaded by Russia over the last 14 months.
According to Daily Mail, the Olympic gold medalist sat on a panel alongside other hosts overseeing the event before posing with a number of the young Ukrainian contestants.
A series of photos from the Evgeniya Cup show Kabaeva sitting at the judge’s table while the young contestants perform, as well as standing and smiling with the contestants after their gymnastic routines.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kabaeva has rarely been seen since Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022 – and the 39-year-old former Olympic gymnast traditionally prefers to hide away in her and Putin’s home in Switzerland.
But with the recent sanctions placed upon those closest to Putin as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kabaeva has reportedly been forced to limit her travels to the West.
The sighting of Kabaeva over the weekend also came amid speculation she is preparing to take over a major political role in Putin’s regime.
Russian insiders recently speculated that Kabaeva is preparing to take over for Valentina Matviyenko as the speaker of Russia’s Senate for Federation Council.
“About the fate of Kabaeva, I think she wants to get the role of Valentina Matviyenko, even if it seems to be quite hard,” Russian politician Maria Maksakova recently revealed.
“She also realizes her sports career and medals will not save her from an unsightly possible fate,” Maksakova continued. “So she must think not only about herself, but also that her children do not suffer.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the sighting of Kabaeva in Omsk over the weekend also came more than nine months after it was rumored the 39-year-old was pregnant with yet another one of Putin’s love children.
Although Kabaeva was rumored to be pregnant in May 2022, it is unclear whether she delivered the alleged love child or where the newborn currently is.