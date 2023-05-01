Vladimir Putin's Alleged Lover Alina Kabaeva Makes Rare Appearance at Gymnastics Event for Ukrainian Children

Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, made a rare appearance over the weekend at a gymnastics event for Ukrainian children in Siberia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kabaeva, 39, was spotted in Omsk, Siberia this past weekend to take part in the Evgeniya Cup – a gymnastics event put together for children from the areas of Ukraine invaded by Russia over the last 14 months.