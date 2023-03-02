Your tip
Vladimir Putin 'More Furious Than Ever' After His Secret Love Lair With Girlfriend Is Exposed, Kremlin Insiders Reveal

Mar. 2 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin is “more furious than ever” after it was revealed he is hiding away in a luxury mansion with his secret lover amid the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after it was first reported Putin and his alleged longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, were hiding from the battle in their secret residence outside Moscow, Kremlin insiders claim the 70-year-old Russian leader is “furious” the information was leaked.

Alina Kabaeva (Center)

The insiders also revealed Putin is equally furious over the recent influx of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting areas in southern and western regions of Russia.

“No one has seen the president so furious,” Kremlin sources reportedly told Telegram channel General SVR on Thursday, according to Daily Mail. “Putin was furious. This was not too far from having a heart attack or a stroke.”

Alina Kabaeva (Right)

“Putin said that he had 100 percent information that the leak came from Kabaeva's circle of friends,” the Telegram channel said, claiming Putin blamed the Russian Federal Security Service because they “didn't keep a secret that was more serious than a state secret.”

Even more surprising were General SVR’s claims that a doctor had to be called for Putin following his alleged meltdown on Wednesday.

“Doctors on duty were called to the president, who, having stayed with Putin for about half an hour, left, allowing him to rest,” the channel reported, saying Putin's health “deteriorated” and he “refused to eat” due to “severe nausea and headache.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin was first accused of hiding out in a secret palace with his alleged lover in January after it was revealed he ordered a massive anti-air gun defense system be installed around his residence in Russia’s Novgorod region.

Putin reportedly ordered the system to be installed due to his growing concerns that Ukraine will soon target him directly in an effort to end the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Following the latest series of drone strikes against Russia inside Russian territory, Putin reportedly “scolded” his military and warned it was only a “matter of time” before the attacks reached their target: him.

“The President suggested that it was only a matter of time before the strikes did reach their target,” Kremlin insiders revealed following a meeting on Thursday.

“Despite promises to prevent this from happening, Putin expressed his grievances to the meeting participants in a swearing manner and closed the main part of the meeting,” the channel added.

