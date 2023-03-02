Vladimir Putin 'More Furious Than Ever' After His Secret Love Lair With Girlfriend Is Exposed, Kremlin Insiders Reveal

Vladimir Putin is “more furious than ever” after it was revealed he is hiding away in a luxury mansion with his secret lover amid the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after it was first reported Putin and his alleged longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, were hiding from the battle in their secret residence outside Moscow, Kremlin insiders claim the 70-year-old Russian leader is “furious” the information was leaked.