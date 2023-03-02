Your tip
Doctor Who Delivered Vladimir Putin's Secret Love Child With Girlfriend Dies Four Days After Being Linked To Kremlin Leader

Source: mega
Mar. 1 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Another mysterious death ties to Vladimir Putin. Dr. Natalia Thiebaud, the midwife of the Kremlin leader's rumored girlfriend died just days after she was named in an investigative report linking her to the couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 70, has long kept a tight lip on his personal life — however, his relationship with gymnast Alina Kabaeva has been speculated for years.

Four days after an independent investigative report was released on February 7 — which detailed the secret forest palace, where Kabaeva and Putin allegedly called home — Dr. Thiebaud, 63, died in Switzerland. The report claimed she delivered two of Putin's rumored secret love children.

Source: mega

The independent media group claimed that Putin's secret compound was riddled with traces of children actively living at the hideout.

It shocked readers as details of Putin's private life, specifically his relationship with the gymnast, has been kept under lock and key.

After the report described a playground at the secret palace, the media group referred to a 2019 sighting of a group of doctors, including the late midwife who was seen with Kremlin leaders after being flown to Moscow to deliver Kabaeva's child.

Source: mega

Alina Kabaeva

"How did Swiss doctors, who came to Moscow for several days, end up in the VIP-stand closed to all outsiders?" Project independent media group's report stated. "The answer to this question is quite simple. These Swiss women had important and secret merits before the Russian leadership."

The report claimed that the physicians were from Clinica Sant'Anna in Lugano — and were "personal midwives and doctors" to the gymnast, who allegedly gave birth at Sant'Anna years prior in 2015.

Source: mega

Details on the midwife's death were not released; however, it was rumored that she battled cancer at the time of her death.

The close connection between Dr. Thiebaud, Kabaeva, and Putin was alarming considering the disturbing death count of Putin's critics, particularly since the Kremlin leader ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

Dr. Thiebaud died on the one-year anniversary of the start of the Ukraine conflict.

In addition to Kabaeva's two children that Dr. Thiebaud delivered, it was rumored that Putin and the gymnast had a third love child together.

Source: mega
