Doctor Who Delivered Vladimir Putin's Secret Love Child With Girlfriend Dies Four Days After Being Linked To Kremlin Leader

Another mysterious death ties to Vladimir Putin. Dr. Natalia Thiebaud, the midwife of the Kremlin leader's rumored girlfriend died just days after she was named in an investigative report linking her to the couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 70, has long kept a tight lip on his personal life — however, his relationship with gymnast Alina Kabaeva has been speculated for years.

Four days after an independent investigative report was released on February 7 — which detailed the secret forest palace, where Kabaeva and Putin allegedly called home — Dr. Thiebaud, 63, died in Switzerland. The report claimed she delivered two of Putin's rumored secret love children.