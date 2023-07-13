Putin Protestor Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances
A Vladimir Putin protestor who once threw feces at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s office was found dead this week under mysterious circumstances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ales Pushkin, 57, was found dead this week while serving a five-year sentence inside a Belarus prison.
According to Daily Star, Pushkin was first imprisoned in 1999 after the political performer dumped a cart of feces outside Lukashenko’s presidential office in Minsk.
The 57-year-old was arrested and placed in prison again in March 2021 for “inciting hatred and desecration of state symbols” after Pushkin allegedly painted a Belarusian nationalist who worked with Nazi Germany throughout World War 2.
Pushkin reportedly undressed during the sentencing hearing for his most recent arrest and was subsequently placed in solitary confinement for 13 days as a result.
Pushkin’s wife, Janina Demuch, confirmed her husband’s death this week and said the artist suddenly and mysteriously passed away in an intensive care unit of the Belarus prison where he was serving his 5-year sentence.
Viasna, a Belarus-based human rights center, reported that Pushkin “was not sick or suffering from any medical troubles” at the time of his mysterious death.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an exiled Belarusian opposition leader, further confirmed Pushkin’s death this week. She posited that Pushkin was “another tragic victim of the Lukashenko regime.”
- WWIII IS COMING: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Warns 'Completely Mad West' That All-Out Global Battle is 'Approaching'
- Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Will 'Assassinate Zelenskyy' by 'Shooting Down His Jet,' Russian Source Predicts
- Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Naval Captain Shot Dead by Assassin During Early Morning Jog
"It is clear that Pushkin has become another tragic victim of the Lukashenko regime,” she said on Wednesday.
“Thousands of political prisoners are suffering in Belarusian prisons for taking part in pro-democracy protests, supporting Ukraine, or simply expressing their beliefs,” Tsikhanouskaya added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Belarus President Lukashenko remains Putin’s only European ally as the Russian leader continues his nearly 17-month assault against Ukraine.
Although Lukashenko stopped short of committing his own troops to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, the leader did recently allow Putin to place ten nuclear aircraft carriers in Belarus.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He also recently indicated that he would “not hesitate” to “push the big red button” now that several Russian nukes are under his control.
"God forbid, I will have to make a decision on the use of these weapons in modern times,” Lukashenko said in June. “But there will be no hesitation if only there is aggression against us."
Lukashenko also recently brokered the deal that saw Putin’s mercenary chief-turned-mutineer, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accept amnesty in Minsk after nearly taking over Moscow last month.