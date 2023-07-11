Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Will 'Assassinate Zelenskyy' by 'Shooting Down His Jet,' Russian Source Predicts
Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is allegedly preparing to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy by shooting down the Ukrainian president’s jet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after it was revealed Putin and Prigozhin met in secret shortly after the Wagner boss launched a failed coup against Moscow last month, sources familiar with the meeting indicated Prigozhin will try to kill Zelenskyy in an effort to return to Putin’s good graces.
According to Anthony Glees, Emeritus Professor at the University of Buckingham, Prigozhin will most likely order his Wagner mercenaries to assassinate the Ukrainian president in an “Air Force One-style paraglider attack” or “when he's away from Ukraine.”
“My suggestion would be that they'd try to get Zelenskyy either using Wagner paratroops – I'm thinking of an Air Force One-style paraglider attack – or assassinate him when he's away from Ukraine,” Glees told Daily Star this week.
"Even try to shoot his jet down – say if he's flying to the NATO summit in Vilnius, I don't of course know if that might be planned,” the professor continued. "My hope would be that the U.S. and UK would offer special forces, Seals or SAS, to keep Zelenskyy safe.”
“[Zelenskyy’s] wellbeing is the number one priority for all those who want to uphold western liberty against Putin and his mobsters.”
Glees also told Daily Star that Putin’s recent moves – such as secretly meeting with Prigozhin just days after the Moscow coup attempt – signaled a "terminal weakness" in the Russian leader and the current state of the Kremlin.
“What I've said before is that in my opinion what's going on in Russia is like something of the Godfather, with Putin a weedy Marlon Brando-Corleone wannabe,” he explained. “Putin was too weak to whack Prigozhin, and Prigozhin too weak to whack Putin.”
- Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Naval Captain Shot Dead by Assassin During Early Morning Jog
- Secret Meeting: Vladimir Putin Tasked Yevgeny Prigozhin With Assassinating Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Botched Moscow Coup
- Vladimir Putin Debuts Deadly 'Thermobaric Drone Ammo' Designed to Obliterate People and Objects: 'No Way of Protecting Yourself From It'
“Putin was also too weak to banish Prigozhin and Wagner to Belarus leaving Prigozhin in business,” Glees continued. “Prigozhin is now trying to convince Putin's generals that Russia will be defeated unless he's rolled back on center stage again.”
“An offer to mount what would be a suicide mission to kill Zelenskyy, who embodies all that is fine and noble about brave Ukraine, would be a Mafiosi offer Putin couldn't refuse.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Nobel Prize-winning Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov first predicted that Prigozhin would commit “some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia” earlier this week when it was revealed Putin and Prigozhin met in secret late last month.
According to Muratov, it would be the only way for the embattled mercenary chief to “work his way back with the Putin regime” after last month’s botched mutiny.
“But [Prigozhin] may commit some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia,” Muratov said on Monday. “He may try to organize an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy and bring the head of the President of Ukraine to the Kremlin.”