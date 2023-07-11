Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Will 'Assassinate Zelenskyy' by 'Shooting Down His Jet,' Russian Source Predicts

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is allegedly preparing to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy by shooting down the Ukrainian president’s jet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after it was revealed Putin and Prigozhin met in secret shortly after the Wagner boss launched a failed coup against Moscow last month, sources familiar with the meeting indicated Prigozhin will try to kill Zelenskyy in an effort to return to Putin’s good graces.