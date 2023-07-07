Purged? Putin's 'General Armageddon' Suspected Dead After Vanishing for Two Weeks and Missing Wife's Birthday Party
Vladimir Putin’s “General Armageddon” is suspected dead after the military leader disappeared for two weeks and recently missed his wife’s birthday party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come two weeks after General Sergey Surovikin was linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin's botched Moscow coup on June 24, Russian sources suggested the 56-year-old general was purged by Putin.
According to a former national security adviser to Georgia, Surovikin was first suspected dead this week when he failed to appear for his wife’s birthday party on July 4.
"Things are not going well for Surovikin,” Giorgi Revishvili told the Sun on Thursday.
Revishvili also revealed that the missing general’s family "stopped communicating even with the general's very close friends and colleagues.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Surovikin first vanished last month shortly after Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company marched on Moscow.
Kremlin officials indicated Surovikin knew the Wagner chief was set to rebel against Putin and failed to inform the 70-year-old Russian leader before the coup kicked off.
Meanwhile, a number of Russian outlets reported that Putin’s “General Armageddon” was under investigation at an undisclosed location for his suspected role in Prigozhin’s coup d'état plot.
"The whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’ is not known for certain,” one Russian Telegram channel reported shortly after the rebellion was squashed on June 24. "There is a version that he is under interrogation."
Surovikin’s last point of communication was on June 24 when he urged Prigozhin and Prigozhin’s 25,000 Wagner mercenaries to return to Ukraine “before it is too late.”
"We cannot play into the enemy’s hands during this hard time for our country,” he proclaimed just hours before his sudden disappearance. "Before it is not too late, it is necessary to obey the order of the popularly-elected president of the Russian Federation."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov subsequently responded to allegations that Surovikin was involved in the coup attempt but refused to confirm whether the speculation was true.
"There will now be a lot of speculation, gossip and so on around these events,” Peskov said after the 56-year-old general vanished. “I think this is one such example.”
Peskov also refused to say whether Surovikin was executed in a Kremlin purge resulting from last month’s botched coup against Putin.