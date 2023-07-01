Your tip
Putin Narrowly Escapes Assassination Attempt as Russian Secret Service Thwarts Moscow Bridge Explosion

Jun. 30 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

After narrowly thwarting a civil war, Vladimir Putin escaped an attempted assassination thanks to Russian secret service members, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin leader grew increasingly paranoid about being assassinated. The 70-year-old's greatest fear manifested into reality on Friday — and security service guards were said to be responsible for saving the ruthless leader's life.

According to the Kremlin's security agency, Federal Protection Service (FSO) members thwarted a plan to kill Putin. The failed assassination attempt allegedly centered on an unnamed bridge that Putin and his motorcade were expected to travel over.

Telegram channel VChK-OGPU claimed a barge was used to plant explosives underneath the bridge, presumably with the intention to cause great injury or death.

"The FSO was checking information about the preparation of an assassination attempt on Putin with the help of explosives at the bottom of the Moskva River, laid down from a barge," read the Telegram channel's post.

"A duty officer of the Federal Security Service reported a suspicious barge under the bridge."

When the "suspicious barge" was ordered to vacate the area, onlookers said divers were seen entering the water as a precaution "due to the movement of motorcades over the bridge." FSO was said to have checked the barge's papers, which claimed the boat was making repairs on the bridge.

While the structure was not named by Russian officials, it was believed to be located on the frequently traveled route from Putin's home outside of Moscow and the Kremlin.

Further context on the detection of explosives, if any, as well as information on suspected parties was not released.

Nonetheless, the FSO response to the incident was represented by the Kremlin as a successful effort to stop the alleged attempt to "assassinate Putin."

Frontline failures in Ukraine humiliated Russia and empowered critics to speak against Putin's leadership, an action many considered a death wish given the history of anti-Putin advocates' mysterious and sudden deaths.

