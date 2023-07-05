Your tip
Mounting Death Toll: Putin Ally and Belarusian Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47-years-old

Putin Ally and Belarus Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47
Source: Mega; Twitter
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A Belarusian minister close to Vladimir Putin suddenly passed away this week under mysterious circumstances, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aleksey Avramenko, 47, served as Minister of Transport and Communications for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin Ally and Belarus Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47
Source: Twitter

Avramenko was found dead on Tuesday of unknown causes and his mysterious death marked just the latest Putin crony to die under suspicious circumstances in recent months.

Belta, a Belarusian state news agency, confirmed Avramenko’s passing this week but could not report on the minister’s cause of death.

Putin Ally and Belarus Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47
Source: Mega

Avramenko’s sudden death also came shortly after he was hit with a series of sanctions connected to the controversial and illegal diversion of a plane carrying the opposition journalist Roman Pratasevich back in 2021.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Avramenko’s suspicious death on Tuesday followed the similarly mysterious death of Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei in November.

Makei’s death roughly eight months ago came after Lukashenko’s foreign minister condemned Putin’s plans to use Belarus as a “staging area” for the Russian leader’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, over 40 major Russian figures – including oligarchs, politicians, and generals – have died under similarly bizarre and mysterious circumstances since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin Ally and Belarus Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47
Source: Mega

"Anyone seen as a potential threat seems to have an attraction to an open window," Jon Sweet, a retired United States Army Military Intelligence Officer, told the Sun.

There are also concerns that Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will meet a similar fate after fleeing to Belarus after his botched coup against Moscow last month.

Putin Ally and Belarus Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47
Source: Mega

Although Prigozhin insisted that last month’s rebellion was not “to overthrow Russia’s leadership” but rather to “avoid [the] destruction of Wagner,” sources have warned the 62-year-old Wagner leader to be wary of possible assassination attempts.

“If I was him, I would be very careful what I ate and where I went,” British MP Tobias Ellwood said after Prigozhin was exiled to Belarus. “Putin mops up any dissenting voices himself – he will be plotting.”

“What he did in the last few days didn't happen instantaneously,” Ellwood continued. “It has been building for months and months and months.”

