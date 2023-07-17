Russia Snatches 280 Kids From Ukrainian City To Be 'Zombified' By Putin’s Thugs

Russia reportedly kidnapped nearly 300 children from a Ukrainian city this month as part of a plan to turn the Ukrainian kids into “Russian zombies” by Vladimir Putin’s thugs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate every day, approximately 280 children were kidnapped from the annexed Antratsytiv district in Luhansk.