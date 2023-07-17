Russia Snatches 280 Kids From Ukrainian City To Be 'Zombified' By Putin’s Thugs
Russia reportedly kidnapped nearly 300 children from a Ukrainian city this month as part of a plan to turn the Ukrainian kids into “Russian zombies” by Vladimir Putin’s thugs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate every day, approximately 280 children were kidnapped from the annexed Antratsytiv district in Luhansk.
The children were then taken to the Cossack cadet corps in Russia's Kalmykia region, according to the Sun, where the kids will be "zombified with aggressive propaganda" by Putin’s forces.
Also startling are reports that Putin plans to kidnap more than 200 additional Ukrainian children by the end of the summer as part of his “zombification” plot.
Meanwhile, it is estimated that Russia has already kidnapped 20,000 Ukrainian children to be “brainwashed and tortured” since the war launched in February 2022.
Ukraine’s National Resistance Center also estimated that nearly 5,000 Ukrainian adults have been kidnapped from war-torn Mariupol and forced to work in Russian labor camps.
"They have effectively been stolen in the same way Russian soldiers have looted homes for TVs and air conditioners to mail home to their families,” one intelligence source said regarding the recent series of kidnappings.
"We don't have yet the access that we need to have to be able to look and verify and see if we can assist,” Manuel Fontaine, Unicef's emergency programs director, added. "They have been forced to leave everything behind – their homes, their schools and often their family members.”
"I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety.''
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in March after it was discovered that Russian forces were kidnapping Ukrainian children from their war-torn homes.
Putin was accused of "unlawful deportation of population (children)” and of “unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
"The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law,” the court's president, Piotr Hofmanski, explained at the time. “The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation.”
The Kremlin has since slammed the ICC arrest warrant against Putin as "outrageous and unacceptable."