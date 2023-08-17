Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group Registers as 'Educational Organization' in Belarus — Set to Recruit Kids After Exile From Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group recently registered as an “educational organization” in Belarus, RadarOnline.com has learned – creating fears that the mercenary chief may start to recruit children into his ranks.

In a concerning development to come two months after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries launched a botched rebellion against Vladimir Putin and Moscow in June, sources revealed the warlord successfully registered Wagner as an “educational organization” earlier this week.