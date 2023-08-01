Warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin Suspends Wagner Mercenary Army Recruitment After Failed Coup

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently suspended recruitment for his Wagner Private Military Company following the group’s botched coup against Moscow, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come more than one month after Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow on June 24 before turning around at the 11th hour, the 64-year-old warlord announced on Monday that Wagner will not be recruiting new soldiers for the time being.