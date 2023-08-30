First Photos: Prigozhin’s Grave Revealed After Mysterious Secret Funeral Under Gaze of Putin Henchmen
The first photos of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s gravesite were revealed this week following the Wagner chief’s secret funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come almost one week after Prigozhin died in a fiery plane crash outside Moscow on August 23, a mysterious and secret funeral was held for the Wagner boss in St. Petersburg.
According to the Sun, Prigozhin was buried in Porokhovskoye cemetery on Tuesday next to the grave of his biological father, Viktor Prigozhin.
Around 30 people made up of the Wagner mercenary chief’s friends and family reportedly attended the funeral service, while Vladimir Putin’s henchmen were seen circling the grounds during the procession.
"They never close the gates,” one woman visiting the cemetery said, “this is the first time I've seen this."
Other sources suggested that Putin held a fake funeral for Prigozhin in an effort to “confuse” the deceased warlord’s followers.
"It seems that they want to confuse you, they specially organized a movement here, but in fact the funeral will take place in another place,” a cemetery employee said.
Meanwhile, the top Wagner lieutenants who also perished in last week’s plane crash outside Moscow were also reportedly buried in Russia on Tuesday.
Wagner logistics chief Valery Chekalov was reportedly buried at the Severnoye cemetery – the same cemetery where Putin’s parents are buried – on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Putin previously announced that the 70-year-old Russian leader would not be attending Prigozhin ‘s funeral service.
“The presence of the president is not provided,” Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week. “We don't have any specific information on funerals. Still, the decision on this matter is made by relatives and friends.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin ‘s funeral on Tuesday in St. Petersburg came nearly one week after the 62-year-old Wagner chief died when his private jet crashed outside Moscow on August 23 while on its way to St. Petersburg.
Russian investigators confirmed the Wagner chief’s death over the weekend after conducting a DNA test on Prigozhin’s recovered body.
"Molecular-genetic testing has been completed," the Russian investigators said on Sunday. “According to its results, the identities of all ten deceased have been established, and they correspond to the list published in the flight manifest."
Putin expressed his “condolences” to the families of the deceased in a statement released on Thursday. He also thanked Prigozhin for his “significant contribution” to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“I want to express sincere condolences to the families of all those who died,” Putin said hours after the plane crash. “I want to note that those people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the Nazi regime in Ukraine.”
Some sources claimed that Prigozhin faked his death last week and is currently hiding out in an undisclosed country as he plots his revenge against Putin.
“Prigozhin himself was not on board. His double was flying instead of him,” Russian political analyst Dr. Valery Solovey said on Tuesday. “By the way, Vladimir Putin is perfectly aware of that.
“He intends to take revenge on people who were intending to destroy him, and destroyed people close to him,” Solovey added.