DNA Test Confirms Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Died in Fiery Plane Crash Outside Moscow Last Week: Report

Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed dead after a DNA test identified the Wagner boss as one of the ten victims who died in a plane crash outside Moscow last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Prigozhin was first suspected dead on Wednesday, August 23, genetic testing conducted by Russian analysts reportedly confirmed that the 62-year-old mercenary chief was killed when the private jet he was flying on last week suddenly crashed.