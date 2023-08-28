DNA Test Confirms Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Died in Fiery Plane Crash Outside Moscow Last Week: Report
Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed dead after a DNA test identified the Wagner boss as one of the ten victims who died in a plane crash outside Moscow last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Prigozhin was first suspected dead on Wednesday, August 23, genetic testing conducted by Russian analysts reportedly confirmed that the 62-year-old mercenary chief was killed when the private jet he was flying on last week suddenly crashed.
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, Prigozhin’s death was confirmed via “molecular-genetic testing.”
"Molecular-genetic testing has been completed," the committee said in a statement over the weekend. “According to its results, the identities of all ten deceased have been established, and they correspond to the list published in the flight manifest."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claimed Prigozhin’s deceased body was identified on Wednesday night using a part of a finger that the Wagner chief lost while serving time in a Russian penal colony in the 1980s.
Vladimir Putin also indicated that Prigozhin’s death was confirmed when the 70-year-old Russian leader broke his silence on the mysterious plane crash on Thursday.
"What concerns this air crash, first of all, I want to express sincere condolences to the families of all those who died,” Putin said during a televised address. “It is always a tragedy.”
"Indeed, if they were there and, according to the initial information, Wagner Company employees were on board, I want to note that those people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the Nazi regime in Ukraine,” he continued. "We remember this, we know this, and we will not forget this."
Prigozhin was first suspected dead on August 23 after his name was included in the passenger list of a private jet that crashed outside Moscow while on its way to St. Petersburg.
Prigozhin was believed to be one of the ten individuals pronounced dead after the Embraer aircraft crashed in the Tver region of Russia.
The Wagner chief’s suspected death came exactly two months after he and his Wagner mercenaries mutinied against Putin in Moscow on June 24, and some sources suspected that Putin was behind the plane crash that killed Prigozhin.
Former British Army officer Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon confirmed that "absolutely nobody is surprised" by Prigozhin’s death.
The former officer also suggested that Putin “signed his death warrant” by allegedly downing Prigozhin’s private jet last week.
"Putin has signed his death warrant here," he said this week. "He has upset the two most powerful groups in Russia – the oligarchs who keep him in power and the most effective fighting force Putin has ever put in the field, the Wagner Group."
Meanwhile, the remaining Wagner forces recently warned Putin to “expect” a response from the mercenary group.
"Many discussions of what Wagner will do in this situation," they said following their leader’s death. "We'll say one thing – we're starting off. Expect us."