Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is Still Alive and Plotting His Revenge on Vladimir Putin, Russian Analyst Claims

A Russian political analyst recently claimed that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is still alive and plotting his revenge against Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come less than one week after the 62-year-old mercenary chief supposedly died in a plane crash outside Moscow, Dr. Valery Solovey claimed that Prigozhin is “alive, well, and free” in an undisclosed country.