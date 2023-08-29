'KILL ME': Chilling Moment Putin Nemesis Prigozhin Predicts His Own Death in Eerie Plane Premonition
Vladimir Putin’s late mercenary chief predicted his own death roughly four months before it took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come almost one week after Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash outside Moscow on August 23, an eerie video of the Wagner boss surfaced.
Prigozhin appeared to criticize Putin and Russia in the startling video. He also compared the country to a “plane” that will “fall apart in the sky” if the “screws are not adjusted.”
“I have no right to lie before the people who will live in this country,” Prigozhin said in May. “You better kill me.”
“Russia today stands on the brink of a catastrophe,” he continued. “If these screws are not adjusted today, then the whole plane will fall apart in the sky.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin died last week after the private jet he was flying on appeared to “fall apart in the sky” before crashing outside of Moscow.
The Wagner chief’s death came exactly two months after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries rebelled against Putin on June 24, and some sources suspected that Putin was behind the plane crash.
Prigozhin’s identity and death were confirmed over the weekend via “molecular-genetic testing.”
“Molecular-genetic testing has been completed," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement. “According to its results, the identities of all ten deceased have been established, and they correspond to the list published in the flight manifest."
Prigozhin’s name was included in the passenger list of the private jet that crashed outside Moscow while on its way to St. Petersburg.
- DNA Test Confirms Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Died in Fiery Plane Crash Outside Moscow Last Week: Report
- Putin Cover-Up: Engineer Behind 'Repairs' to Prigozhin Private Jet Under Investigation After Fatal Bombing
- 'Condolences': Vladimir Putin Breaks Silence on Yevgeny Priogozhin's Suspected Death After Wagner Chief’s Body ‘Identified by Missing Finger'
Putin broke his silence on the mercenary chief’s death on Thursday.
The Russian leader expressed his “condolences” to the families of the deceased and thanked Prigozhin for his “significant contribution” to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“What concerns this air crash, first of all, I want to express sincere condolences to the families of all those who died,” Putin said hours after Prigozhin was first suspected dead. “It is always a tragedy.”
"Indeed, if they were there and, according to the initial information, Wagner Company employees were on board, I want to note that those people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the Nazi regime in Ukraine,” the 70-year-old leader continued.
"We remember this, we know this, and we will not forget this."
Meanwhile, Putin reportedly purged another military commander – General Sergei Surovikin – the same day that Prigozhin’s plane crashed.
Russian sources recently suggested that General Surovikin, who was dubbed Putin’s “General Armageddon,” might be the next Russian official to die under sudden and mysterious circumstances.
“The last thing we need now is Surovikin to die of a heart attack,” Putin crony Igor Markov said over the weekend, according to the Sun. “I'm not kidding in this case. He needs to be very careful.”
“They will do it,” Markov continued. “Our special services need to watch this very carefully.”