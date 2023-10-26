Woman Sues Chrisean Rock Over Alleged Assault at 'Baddies' Premiere Party
Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock has been slapped with a lawsuit accusing her of causing a woman physical and emotional harm.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Irby Lashala has filed a lawsuit against Chrisean and ZEUS Networks.
The suit accuses Chrisean of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. ZEUS was sued for negligence.
In her suit, Irby said she attended the premiere for Chrisean’s ZEUS reality show Baddies West on January 22, 2023.
The woman said she approached Chrisean to “say hello and compliment her on her appearance.”
The suit said, “after discussing a prior working relationship with” Chrisean, Irby turned around and began to walk away.
“Suddenly, and without warning, [Chrisian] physically assaulted [Irby] and [Irby] was tackled,” the suit reads.
The alleged victim said she was not only physically harmed but suffers psychological damages. In addition, she claims to have racked up medical bills.
Irby’s lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.
Chrisean announced she was pregnant with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface in January — prior to the alleged assault taking place.
On the night in question, Chrisean was caught in a separate physical altercation with two women.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chrisean's ex Blueface is facing his own legal troubles. Earlier this month, the rapper was ordered to pay $13 million to a Las Vegas strip club over a shooting.
Back in October 2022, Blueface and his crew showed up to the club. The rapper got into it with a man named Kentabius Traylor over a joke the man made.
Blueface’s friends allegedly assaulted Traylor who then tried to flee. The rapper’s entourage fired off bullets towards Traylor’s car and injured him.
The rapper was arrested on multiple charges including a felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm. Recently, he worked out a plea deal where he avoided spending a day in jail. He was ordered to serve 3 years of probation but if he messes up, he could be thrown behind bars for up to 5 years.
He agreed to plead guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.
The strip club owner sued Blueface claiming the incident ruined his business.