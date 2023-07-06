Pregnant Chrisean Rock Wanted for Arrest on Possession With Intent to Sell Charges
Chrisean Rock is all smiles in a newly revealed poster, but it's not one for her reality show. RadarOnline.com has learned the Zeus personality has an outstanding warrant in Oklahoma which led her to be named on the state's "wanted" fugitives list.
The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with on-and-off boyfriend rapper Blueface, is facing charges related to drug possession and intent to sell.
One of the charges is for "possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp," while the other is for "possession with the intent to distribute."
Rock was arrested in May last year in New Orleans, Louisiana, for a warrant out of Oklahoma months after being accused of stealing Blueface's car and attempting to drive back home to Baltimore from Los Angeles.
More recently, the embattled exes made headlines over a run-in gone wrong with a fan. The Thotiana hitmaker, Rock, and several others were accused of assaulting a woman on May 29 inside the Palms Casino.
It was later revealed that cops said the woman was a fan of Rock and congratulated her on her baby news while revealing her disdain for Blueface.
The police report noted Rock didn't take kindly to her remark and she punched the woman in the left side of her face before Blueface then allegedly snatched her phone.
Officers said she did ultimately get her device back from Blueface, despite other members of his entourage allegedly getting involved.
Blueface allegedly kicked the woman in the face and chest until security intervened.
His attorney told XXL, "Johnathan Porter, also known as Blueface, was placed under arrest on [Wednesday] morning when he arrived at the courthouse for his preliminary hearing [for a separate case]."
"There was a probable cause warrant that had been issued for robbery for an incident that happened last week at the Palms Hotel when he came in to spar with Floyd Mayweather. The incident had to do with a cell phone and a fan filming his longtime friend, Chrisean. We are hopeful we can quickly resolve this for him to everyone's satisfaction along with his current charges."
Although the rapper and his ex have a child on the way, Blueface has demanded a paternity test to prove the baby is his.
The former couple's dramatic pregnancy journey will be documented in season 2 of their reality show, Crazy in Love, which hits screens in July.