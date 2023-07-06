Pregnant Chrisean Rock Wanted for Arrest on Possession With Intent to Sell Charges

One of the charges is for "possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp," while the other is for "possession with the intent to distribute."

Rock was arrested in May last year in New Orleans, Louisiana, for a warrant out of Oklahoma months after being accused of stealing Blueface's car and attempting to drive back home to Baltimore from Los Angeles.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.