Blueface Accuses Pregnant Chrisean Rock of Trying to Set House on Fire After Baby Drama Ignites Between Feuding Exes

blueface chrisean rock pp
Source: @bluefasebabyy/instagram
By:

May 9 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Blueface accused his pregnant ex Chrisean Rock of trying to set his house on fire after their baby drama reached a boiling point, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, the Thotiana rapper captured the loud sound coming from inside after the smoke alarm went off, showing Chrisean walking by in a sweatshirt.

blueface
Source: @bluefasebabyy/instagram

"What is wrong with you? This is what you're going to do with a newborn baby on the way," he asked in his video posted on his Instagram Stories. Blueface walked over to two framed posters on the ground that appeared to be burned on parts and shattered.

"It must be your first time trying to set some s--- on fire, huh? You're supposed to put it in the bathtub," the Bleed It hitmaker said. "So you don't burn nothing in the fire. How stupid can a b---- be? B---- a kid herself."

"Ash everywhere," Blueface said while looking around. "Child protective services gonna have a ball with you."

blueface
Source: @bluefasebabyy/instagram

Chrisean, for her part, accused Blueface of being jealous and acting in ways that triggered her and caused her to lash out. "I'm not getting rid of no baby," she said in a live video.

She claimed he was blasting her for "clout" and doing "publicity stunts" to smear her reputation as they await the arrival of their first child together.

Blueface
blueface
Source: @bluefasebabyy/instagram

On Monday, the social media drama between the exes hit an all-time high. Blueface tweeted about his custody turmoil with Chrisean months after telling fans their relationship had become strictly business post-split, also denying he is the father of her unborn child.

"Who ever the judge is on my child support case I told this h-- I don’t want the baby she still got time for an abortion an she forcing it on me so you better make the price right on cryp she tryna trap me judge look out for a cryp on sY," he posted.

blueface
Source: mega

"I pay all my taxes judge ima good n---- I got 2 kids no child support ever filed cuz I take care of a my kids but this victim playing h-- gone manipulate you judge she got me bro don't let her get you she still got time to end all of this on cryp," Blueface continued.

Chrisean fired back in a series of her own messages, tweeting that she will embrace the outcome no matter what.

She wrote in a now-viral post, "We can either make this s--- last make it better or just let all dis go n I'll try again on my own tired taking disrespect from a n---- that's supposed to be motivating me to get more n shine more."

