Blueface Accuses Pregnant Chrisean Rock of Trying to Set House on Fire After Baby Drama Ignites Between Feuding Exes

"What is wrong with you? This is what you're going to do with a newborn baby on the way," he asked in his video posted on his Instagram Stories. Blueface walked over to two framed posters on the ground that appeared to be burned on parts and shattered.

"It must be your first time trying to set some s--- on fire, huh? You're supposed to put it in the bathtub," the Bleed It hitmaker said. "So you don't burn nothing in the fire. How stupid can a b---- be? B---- a kid herself."

"Ash everywhere," Blueface said while looking around. "Child protective services gonna have a ball with you."