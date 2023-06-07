Rapper Blueface Arrested, Booked in Las Vegas: Reports
UPDATE: 1:00 PM PT —
Famed rapper Blueface has been arrested and is being booked in Las Vegas on robbery charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Thotiana hitmaker (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to multiple reports with sources confirming the breaking development.
RadarOnline.com reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where Blueface is now in custody. Hollywood Unlocked was first to report the news, claiming that he had allegedly violated his bail conditions.
An inmate search was done at North Las Vegas Detention and Corrections facility, the City of Las Vegas Detention Center, and Henderson Nevada Jail, all of which did not pull up his name as of 11 AM PST. RadarOnline.com was told it may take a few hours to register.
A source told Hollywood Unlocked his arrest stemmed from an incident that happened last week. Blueface and ex Chrisean Rock were apparently at the Palms Casino when she noticed that someone was recording them. A fight allegedly broke out and he reportedly tried to intervene.
It was claimed Chrisean could also be in hot water as police "may possibly hit her with a battery charge."
In recent days, Blueface has been making headlines while telling fans he sees a future with his "main" chick Jaidyn Alexis despite ex Chrisean being pregnant with his child.
"Let's keep showing love to Jaidyn tho that's really a solid female fr might have to marry her that one really mine fr," he wrote via Twitter on June 2, referencing his tumultuous split from on-and-off girlfriend Chrisean in January. "Don't worry about it tho ima make y'all look up to Jaidyn just like I made y'all look up to the last one."
Chrisean, for her part, reposted a message from a fan taking aim at Blueface for their ongoing social media drama. "She will leave on her own time, but during the meantime, he does not have to be doing all this extra bs, it's uncalled for & petty. If he feel bothered he need to talk to her not try to embarrass her online, bc he feel some type of way," it read.
The Vibe rapper followed up with another post that hinted she will be keeping her head up. "God been moving on my behalf so it's straight. I love it," Chrisean wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Last November, Blueface received bail after being arrested in Vegas and hit with an attempted murder charge.
In accordance with the bail stipulation, the rapper agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim, to stay in touch with his attorneys and to avoid trouble with the law.