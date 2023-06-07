Rapper Blueface Arrested, Booked in Las Vegas: Reports

RadarOnline.com reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where Blueface is now in custody. Hollywood Unlocked was first to report the news, claiming that he had allegedly violated his bail conditions.

An inmate search was done at North Las Vegas Detention and Corrections facility, the City of Las Vegas Detention Center, and Henderson Nevada Jail, all of which did not pull up his name as of 11 AM PST. RadarOnline.com was told it may take a few hours to register.

A source told Hollywood Unlocked his arrest stemmed from an incident that happened last week. Blueface and ex Chrisean Rock were apparently at the Palms Casino when she noticed that someone was recording them. A fight allegedly broke out and he reportedly tried to intervene.

It was claimed Chrisean could also be in hot water as police "may possibly hit her with a battery charge."