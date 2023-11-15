Your tip
'Wake the F--- Up!': Bianca Censori's Loved Ones Stage 'Intervention' Over Kanye West's 'Controlling Ways': Report

kanye west molds bianca into kim
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's loved ones allegedly had an 'intervention' over her marriage to Kanye West.

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Friends and family of Bianca Censori allegedly staged an "intervention" to address fears that husband Kanye West is controlling her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The intervention reportedly happened when Censori returned to her native Australia without the Chicago rapper to visit loved ones for the first time in a year.

kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys
Source: APEX / MEGA

Censori visited family and friends in Australia without West.

According to the Daily Mail, insiders claimed the Yeezy architect's loved ones are confident that the 28-year-old heard their concerns and is now aware of her husband's "controlling ways" after loved ones allegedly told her to "wake the f--- up."

It also appeared that Censori's friends and family took advantage of their one-on-one time with Censori and went out in Melbourne one evening, possibly to remind the designer of life before she became involved with West.

kanye west fires back million lawsuit employee tony saxon slept on floor court denial
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Censori's family told her to 'wake the f--- up' about West's 'controlling ways.'

During her trip to visit her parents, Alexandra and Leo, Censori and her sister, Angeline, hit up one of Melbourne's nightlife hot spots, Marquis of Lorne.

At the club, an insider told the outlet that the reunited sisters danced the night away and stayed until closing time, though Censori was unrecognizable.

kanye west blocked australia visit new wife bianca censori past remarks kim kardashian divorce
Source: MEGA

West allegedly instructed Censori to 'never speak.'

MORE ON:
Kanye West

"No one made a fuss at all," the source recalled. "She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else — even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side."

"I didn’t even recognize who she was until a mate of mine pointed her out and said, ‘Look, that’s Kayne’s missus over there," the insider added.

"Outrageous" outfits have become the norm for Censori since her relationship with the disgraced rapper began.

kanye west sued la mission charity worker homeless event video instagram
Source: MEGA

West and Censori were caught in a 'lewd' act on a water taxi in Venice, Italy.

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, critics began to point out the striking similarities between West's ex-wife and Censori.

Things began to take a more sinister turn when the Donda rapper was accused of dressing Censori in humiliating, figure-hugging outfits that exposed her every curve. Recently, Censori was spotted with West wearing nude pantyhose from head to toe, with only a purple pillow to cover her breasts.

"Kanye dictates to her how to act and what to say and what her style should be," sources told the National Enquirer. "She's totally under his control."

West was further accused of dictating not only his wife's outfits but also what food she ate — and allegedly instructed her to "never speak."

Adding to the mounting concerning behavior from West was a lewd incident in Venice. The couple was on a water taxi when the rapper was caught with his pants down — and Censori was said to be hovering in his groin area.

Ex-girlfriend Julia Fox previously claimed that West "weaponized" her against Kardashian while they were together and that she was treated like his "little puppet."

