Kanye West Has 'Grand Plan' to Turn New Wife Bianca Into a 'More Obedient' Kim Kardashian: Report

Australian architectural designer Censori, 28, is reportedly so under West's spell that she willingly lives by the Chicago rapper's rigid rules, which sources said specified when she could speak, what she could eat, and how she could dress.

"Kanye dictates to her how to act and what to say and what her style should be," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "She's totally under his control."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.