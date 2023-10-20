Kanye West Has 'Grand Plan' to Turn New Wife Bianca Into a 'More Obedient' Kim Kardashian: Report
Control freak Kanye West is transforming his new bride Bianca Censori into a zombified clone of ex-wife Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Two months after West and Kardashian's divorce was finalized, the Heartless rapper was linked to Censori, who was an employee at his fashion brand Yeezy, in January 2023. West and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022.
Australian architectural designer Censori, 28, is reportedly so under West's spell that she willingly lives by the Chicago rapper's rigid rules, which sources said specified when she could speak, what she could eat, and how she could dress.
"Kanye dictates to her how to act and what to say and what her style should be," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "She's totally under his control."
Sources claimed that the Aussie legally exchanged vows with her Yeezy boss at a private ceremony in Palo Alto back in December, just one month after his divorce from the reality TV star was finalized.
Another insider said that West's makeover of Censori is part of his "grand plan" to turn his new bride into a "better" and "more obedient" version of headstrong Kardashian.
The source added that West even went as far as joking with his close friends that "he's working with clay" and "molding and shaping" Censori into the wife of his dreams.
After Censori said "I do" with her $400 million dollar man, sources said the Kim lookalike dropped her longtime friends, who have repeatedly reached out in concern for her well-being as she engages in ever more bizarre behavior.
West and his pretty protégé appeared to engage in a lewd act on a water taxi while in Venice, Italy, in addition to the pair showing up at a church in Los Angeles with Censori shrouded from head to toe in gauze.
But as the pair's relationship plays out, sources dished that West's public puppet show is yanking the chain of the mother of his four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.