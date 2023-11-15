WATCH: Ben Shapiro Slams 'Disgraceful' Candace Owens for Her 'Ridiculous' Israel-Hamas Comments
Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro slammed colleague Candace Owens over her “disgraceful” and “ridiculous” remarks about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shapiro’s surprising attack against Owens was recorded on Monday and posted to X.
The 39-year-old editor and podcast host was asked about his Daily Wire colleague, at which point he called her “disgraceful” and “disreputable.”
“The question is about Candace Owens,” he acknowledged on Monday. “I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt.”
“I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous,” he added after also acknowledging that Owens “still works at [his] company” despite her “disreputable” remarks about Israel.
Shapiro was likely responding to a series of remarks Owens recently made against Israel as the nation fights back against Hamas following the Palestinian terrorist group’s attack from Gaza on October 7.
Owens slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel for “committing a genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. She also said that there was “no justification” for Israel’s recent actions in Gaza.
“No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever,” the 34-year-old conservative activist said earlier this month. “There is no justification for a genocide.”
“I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state,” Owens added at the time.
Meanwhile, Shapiro has remained an outspoken supporter of Israel ever since Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israeli citizens and kidnapped at least 200 more early last month.
- War of Words: Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Fight Over College Students Protesting Against Israel
- Right-wing Firebrands at War: Steven Crowder Accuses Candace Owens of 'Extortion' as Part of His Bitter Divorce
- 'An Absolute Monster': Candace Owens Slams Steven Crowder After Video of Him Berating Pregnant Wife Leaks
The Daily Wire founder also recently targeted Tucker Carlson for the ex-Fox News host’s “bizarre” and “ugly” take on the escalating war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
“There are some people on the right who I think are being fully disingenuous and who are looking for an excuse to jump right on the same moral equivalency bandwagon as the left,” Shapiro recently said while alluding to Owens and Carlson.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“I think there are certainly people like that,” he continued. “We’ve talked about them on the show before. I’m sure we’ll talk about them on the show again.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens recently engaged in a fiery war of words with Megyn Kelly regarding the consequences for college students who openly protest Israel amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict.
While Kelly said that those students who protest Israel should be blacklisted from future career opportunities, Owens said that the students should be left alone.
“Oh stop it. This is incredibly disingenuous, Megyn,” Owens argued. “You know that many of those students are not out there because they want babies to be murdered.”
“College kids are stupid. I used to be radically pro-choice. Glad I didn’t get put on a ‘conservative’ blacklist for wanting babies murdered,” she added. “Students are young and experimenting.”