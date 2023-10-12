'Hamas is ISIS': Israeli PM Shares Gruesome Photos of 'Murdered and Burned' Babies

One disturbing image obtained by the New York Post on Thursday shows a terrified Palestinian child crying hysterically while being treated for their injuries while another depicts a concerned father holding his traumatized daughter in his arms. A third image shows a line of kids covered in debris, soot, and blood as they await medical care.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to over 1,400, health officials in the Hamas-run territory shared, including 447 children, killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said, adding that more than 6,200 others were wounded.

As of Thursday morning, Israel's military said Hamas' vicious attacks had claimed more than 1,200 lives and left some 2,800 people wounded.