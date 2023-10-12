'Hamas is ISIS': Israeli PM Shares Gruesome Photos of 'Murdered and Burned' Babies
Graphic newly revealed photos show a number of wounded Palestinian children being treated in a Gaza hospital as the war between Hamas and Israel reaches its sixth day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel this past Saturday that has launched the region into war.
One disturbing image obtained by the New York Post on Thursday shows a terrified Palestinian child crying hysterically while being treated for their injuries while another depicts a concerned father holding his traumatized daughter in his arms. A third image shows a line of kids covered in debris, soot, and blood as they await medical care.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to over 1,400, health officials in the Hamas-run territory shared, including 447 children, killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said, adding that more than 6,200 others were wounded.
As of Thursday morning, Israel's military said Hamas' vicious attacks had claimed more than 1,200 lives and left some 2,800 people wounded.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in the attacks by Hamas in Israel, the White House shared on Thursday.
This morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared disturbing images of burned and decapitated babies killed by Hamas amid their brutal attacks after it was revealed that militants had slaughtered entire families.
Netanyahu shared the images of children with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before posting them to X via his official government account with a disclaimer.
"Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters," the post read. "Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS."
The Israel-Hamas war has claimed thousands of lives after the Tribe of Nova music festival massacre, which will go down in Israeli history as the country's worst civilian massacre as 260 people were killed by merciless Hamas militants.
Footage emerged of people running for their lives after Hamas members were seen paragliding towards the festival in Israel. They were also in cars and on motorbikes, firing off bullets into the crowd.
A top-ranking Hamas official said the attack had been two years in the making and fewer than five Hamas leaders knew about when exactly it would happen.
"The Israelis are known to love life," Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka said during an interview with an Arab news channel. "We, on the other hand, sacrifice ourselves. We consider our dead to be martyrs."
"The thing any Palestinian desires most is to be martyred for the sake of Allah, defending his land."