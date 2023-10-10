Hamas Killers 'Beheaded Babies' and Gunned Down Families During Kibbutz Massacre

Israeli-based i24 News correspondent Nicole Zedeck said it was "hard to even explain exactly the mass casualties that happened right here."

The militants massacred infants and young children before beheading some of them in a disturbing display of brutality that has left the world stunned.

Zedeck described seeing "baby cribs thrown to the side" and "strollers left behind" after more than 70 terrorists stormed the community on Saturday, murdering entire families and taking hostages.