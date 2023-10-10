Your tip
Hamas Killers 'Beheaded Babies' and Gunned Down Families During Kibbutz Massacre

Dozens of children were found murdered after Hamas' attack.

Oct. 10 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Israeli military forces discovered at least 40 babies who were brutally murdered by Hamas killers in a small kibbutz, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a kibbutz, babies are typically all housed together in one nursery.

Israeli-based i24 News correspondent Nicole Zedeck said it was "hard to even explain exactly the mass casualties that happened right here."

The militants massacred infants and young children before beheading some of them in a disturbing display of brutality that has left the world stunned.

Zedeck described seeing "baby cribs thrown to the side" and "strollers left behind" after more than 70 terrorists stormed the community on Saturday, murdering entire families and taking hostages.

She was on site to survey the depravity endured in Kibbutz Kfar Aza where Hamas invaded and murdered dozens of Israelis in their homes.

"I'm talking to some of the [Israeli] soldiers and they say what they've witnessed as they've been walking through these different houses ... babies — their heads cut off. Families completely gunned down in their beds. This is nothing that anyone could ever have imagined."

The terrorists reportedly set homes on fire to force people out of their safe rooms and then gunned them down.

"It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre," Veruv said about recent events.

"It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them," said IDF Major General Itai Veruv.

Ben Sharpiro was among the political commentators to respond to the sickening images of blood-soaked cribs and car seats after the monstrous attacks.

"The reality of evil is sickening," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Look at it, understanding it, and fight it. This is a picture released by Israeli artist Tomer Peretz, from a crib in Kibbutz Be'eri. This is what Hamas did to babies. Children."

Barbaric acts committed by the Hamas terrorists have left many traumatized. Yoni Asher detailed how his wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 3, were kidnapped from an Israeli border town by gunmen over the weekend and taken to Gaza.

"I can't sleep — I'm living outside my own body," Asher told The New York Times. "I have two little babies, two little girls," he added. "These little babies should not be held or kept by terrorists."

President Biden will soon address the Hamas-Israel war for the second time after the Islamist militant group carried out one of the deadliest terror attacks in Israel's history.

