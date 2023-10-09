Hamas Terrorists Call Mother of Kidnapped Daughters to Mock Her Following 'Massacre' at Music Festival
Hamas terrorists called the mother of two sisters who were kidnapped during an attack against Israel over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A family friend present for the phone call claimed the operative laughed at the distraught mother, who's been unable to contact her daughters after since were taken by terrorists from the music festival they were attending near the Gaza Strip.
Tamar David, of Beit Dagan, received a phone call from a Hamas terrorist on Sunday morning. According to Israeli news outlet Mako, the operative obtained the mother's phone number from one of her daughters, Hodia, 25, and Tair, 27.
"He called Hodia and Tair’s mother, Tamar, and laughed at the family," family friend Tal Hezekiah told the outlet.
Hezekiah said that after the operative called, he quickly grabbed the phone from the devastated mother.
"Then the terrorist laughed and said to me in broken Hebrew: ‘Do you want to marry her?’ And hung up," the family friend continued.
Following the upsetting call, Hezekiah passed along the information to Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service.
"Since then he has not called his mother’s phone," Hezekiah noted.
Hodia and Tair were among hundreds of Israelis who attended the Tribe of Nova music festival, which was taking place near Kibbutz Reim, about 8 miles from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
The festival was in full-swing when the Hamas launched the surprise attack, citing decades of oppression and violence against Palestinians. Videos taken from the festival that have made their rounds online showed missiles flying overhead as festival goers fled the venue.
One sister was able to call their father and told him that gunfire had broken out at the festival, but neither have been heard from since.
"They told their father that they were being shot at and one of them may have been injured. It’s not clear to us," the family friend said of the daughter's call to her father.
"There was a video that was uploaded on social media and in one of the segments we saw for a few seconds Hodia when she was kidnapped and held in the Gaza Strip," Hezekiah added. "They were taken in a Jeep or vehicle along with several other young people who were kidnapped at the party."
While it remains unclear how many festival attendees were kidnapped, at least 260 were killed in what has been described as a "massacre."
According to CBS News, as of Monday morning, the death toll for Israeli and Palestinians caught in the middle of conflict is over 1,200.