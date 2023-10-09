‘We Need Kevin McCarthy Back’: House Republican Makes Case For Ousted House Speaker to Return Due to Israeli War
Republican Congressman John Duarte has made the case for Kevin McCarthy to return to his job as Speaker of the House — only days after he was removed from his position by several of his own party members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Duarte appeared on Fox & Friends where co-host Steve Doocy asked him about the current state of the House.
Doocy pointed out that the Republican majority is without a leader until they attempt to vote on one this month.
McCarthy was voted out after 8 House Republicans joined the 208 House Democrats to kick him out. Republican Matt Gaetz was one of the loudest members pushing for his removal claiming McCarthy broke his promises and failed to be a true leader.
The two frontrunners for the job are Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise — both wish to replace McCarthy.
Ex-president Donald Trump has publicly praised Jordan as the right man for the job.
During his sit-down on Fox & Friends, Duarte argued that McCarthy should be reinstated as speaker due to his close ties with Israel.
Terrorist group Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel over the weekend which led to an estimated 1,200 deaths.
Doocy asked Duarte, “You said that you wondered whether or not the Biden administration’s policies and the disarray in our House of Representatives, given the fact that we don’t have a speaker, could be part of the timing by Hamas.”
Duarte replied, “They could be as we learn more. It looks like this was happening before Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the speakership. But what we do know is that there is no greater friend of Israel than Kevin McCarthy. And in terms of American government, this last year, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House has been the adult in the room.”
He continued, “We’ve been passing the appropriations bills. We did pass H.R. one to make sure America had its own energy supply. And Kevin McCarthy has been engaged in world affairs.”
“We need Kevin McCarthy back in the speakership right now. We need to get that vote done this week. And on the Democrat side — I don’t know if we’ll get our crazy eight back in line or not — but on the Democrat side, when we have that vote, anyone who’s a friend of Israel needs to go have a Tea Party or vote present and let Kevin McCarthy get back in the speakership chair right now,” he ended.
Later, he continued to praise McCarthy telling Doocy, “Kevin McCarthy should never have been ousted. He has, he has led through some of the most bipartisan constructive legislation that’s happened in the House for years, and he’s an excellent speaker. We need to get him back and the Democrats need to look at, you know, I don’t blame him. Party wants to tear itself apart, let him.”