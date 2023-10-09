‘We Need Kevin McCarthy Back’: House Republican Makes Case For Ousted House Speaker to Return Due to Israeli War

Republican Congressman John Duarte has made the case for Kevin McCarthy to return to his job as Speaker of the House — only days after he was removed from his position by several of his own party members, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Duarte appeared on Fox & Friends where co-host Steve Doocy asked him about the current state of the House.

Doocy pointed out that the Republican majority is without a leader until they attempt to vote on one this month.