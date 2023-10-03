House Speaker Kevin McCarthy OUSTED After Historic Vote and Political Showdown Led by Matt Gaetz
Kevin McCarthy has officially been ousted as leader of the chamber after a 216-210 vote, marking the first time in history a speaker was removed by his colleagues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eight Republicans and all Democrats that were present voted to remove McCarthy after a rocky nine months in office.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced a motion to vacate late Monday after criticizing how McCarthy has handled business since Republicans retook majority control.
McCarthy fired back on social media, posting, "Bring it on," to which Gaetz replied, "Just did."
Gaetz recommended "the office of speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant" and "resolve that the speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant."
Gaetz raged about an alleged "secret side deal" between McCarthy and President Biden in regard to Ukraine. Gaetz is against the U.S. providing more aid to Ukraine, while McCarthy has expressed his support.
"It is becoming increasingly clear who the speaker of the House already works for and it's not the Republican conference," Gaetz declared.
"Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard what the speaker had to share with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden on Ukraine," he claimed.
Gaetz previously said we need to "rip off the Band-Aid" and "move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy."
He also shut down claims that voting against McCarthy is "chaos" earlier today, writing, "I think $33 Trillion in debt is chaos. I think not passing single-subject spending bills is chaos. I think being governed by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills is chaos."
McCarthy previously addressed Gaetz's views toward him during an interview with Face the Nation over the weekend, suggesting that it is "personal."
"That's nothing new. He's tried to do that. From the moment I ran for the office," McCarthy continued, hinting that he wasn't concerned.
"Yes, I'll survive. You know this is personal with Matt. Matt voted against the most conservative ability to protect our border, secure our border. He's more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something, he wanted to push us into a shutdown, even threatening his own district with all the military people there who would not be paid only because he wants to take this motion."