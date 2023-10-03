'Breach of an Agreement': Matt Gaetz Officially Moves to Oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker
Matt Gaetz officially introduced a motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after months of sparring between the Florida congressman and the House Speaker, Gaetz moved to oust McCarthy on the House floor on Monday evening.
According to Mediaite, Gaetz sought recognition to declare “the office of speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant” and “resolve that the speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant.”
Gaetz reportedly moved to oust McCarthy over accusations that McCarthy “broke a deal” made with the House Freedom Caucus back in January.
McCarthy reportedly made “several concessions” with the House Freedom Caucus to secure the House Speaker role earlier this year, and Gaetz claimed that McCarthy backpedaled on those concessions throughout the year.
“If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him, because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a week from now, I won’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore,” Gaetz told reporters after moving to oust the House Speaker on Monday.
“He won’t belong to me,” the Florida congressman continued. “So if the Democrats want to adopt him, they can adopt him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy was named House Speaker in January after four days of voting and a whopping 15 ballots.
Tensions between McCarthy and Gaetz reached an all-time high last month as House Republicans pushed to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden and then fought to avoid a potential government shutdown.
When Gaetz was told that McCarthy would likely run for House Speaker again if successfully removed, the Florida congressman said that McCarthy should “take a hint” and stand down.
“Well I would think that if it took Kevin McCarthy 15 rounds to become speaker, and after eight months of a failed speakership, and after a successful removal vote, as your hypothesis would portend, that he would take a hint,” Gaetz told CNN on Monday night.
Gaetz also emphasized that his motion to remove McCarthy this week was not the result of a “personal beef” between the two congressmen but rather the result of a “breach of an agreement.”
“This has nothing to do with personality, this has to do with breach of an agreement,” Gaetz claimed. “I laid that breach out weeks ago. I stood on the floor, you all covered it, and I said these are the areas of breach, they have to be rectified.”
“Instead of getting any sincere effort to resolve that, you know, we heard the speaker’s profanity and his bluster, and that’s simply not strong leadership.”
Meanwhile, numerous Republicans – including right-wing news outlets like Fox News – slammed Gaetz’s motion to oust McCarthy as House Speaker on Monday evening.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the motion was a “self-inflicted wound on the part of the Republican Party,” and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said Gaetz’s motion was “nihilistic.”
“I’m not too sure it’s gonna accomplish that much,” Christopher Bedford of the Common Sense Society added, according to Mediaite. “What’s going on between McCarthy and Gaetz at this point seems like a personal grudge.”
It is currently unclear if Gaetz has the votes to successfully remove McCarthy as House Speaker.