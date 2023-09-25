‘UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING’: Donald Trump Demands HOUSE GOP Shut Down Government As Ex-President Rises in 2024 Polls
Donald Trump has instructed the House GOP to not concede in negotiations with Democrats and to shut down the government unless they ‘get everything’ they want, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the ex-president unleashed a lengthy rant on his social media platform, Truth Social about the potential shutdown.
The government shutdown will happen on October 1 unless Congress passes legislation for funding that is signed by the president. A ton of government agencies will be closed and employees out of work if the shutdown happens. The politicians have only a couple of days to reach an agreement.
Trump told Republicans not to work with the Democrats unless their demands were met.
He wrote, “The Republicans lost big on Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be BLAMED for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong!!! Whoever is President will be blamed, in this case, Crooked (as Hell!) Joe Biden!”
Trump continued, “Our Country is being systematically destroyed by the Radical Left Marxists, Fascists and Thugs – THE DEMOCRATS. UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of “Justice,” and End Election Interference – WE MUST HAVE HONEST ELECTIONS. It’s time Republicans learned how to fight! Are you listening Mitch McConnell, the weakest, dumbest, and most conflicted “Leader” in U.S. Senate history?”
He ended, “HE’S ALREADY GIVEN THE DEMOCRATS EVERYTHING, THEY CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LUCKY THEY GOT. WE NEED NEW, & REAL, REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE, NOT A CLONE OF MITCH, & WE NEED IT NOW!!!”
Trump took a brief break from his attacks but was back at this morning. He criticized Biden over the current situation with auto workers currently on strike.
He said, “Crooked Joe Biden, who is killing the United Autoworkers with his WEAK stance on China and his ridiculous insistence on All Electric Cars, every one of which will be made in China, saw that I was going to Michigan this week (Wednesday!), so the Fascists in the White House just announced he would go there tomorrow.”
Trump continued, “That was the only way to get him out of the basement and off his lazy a..! He has been a complete disaster for all Autoworkers in the U.S., so much do that with his warped plan & mind, their won’t be any Autoworkers left in 3 years. He is destroying our Country, and likewise, destroying the United Autoworkers.”
Trump's attacks on Biden come as support for the ex-president continues to rise. A recent poll showed him up 10 points in a one-on-one with the current president.