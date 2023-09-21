‘Nobody Wants To See That’: Trump Accused of Losing it Over Wounded Veteran Being Featured at Event
Donald Trump lost it after seeing a wounded veteran as the focus of 2019 event for General Mark Milley and reportedly demanded injured soldiers not be shown to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bombshell allegation was included in The Atlantic’s profile on Milley. The outlet described the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as having issues working with Trump including having to deal with Trump’s “cognitive unfitness and moral derangement.”
Sources said Milley was taken aback by Trump’s action during the welcoming ceremony put on for him.
The Atlantic said Milley selected a severely wounded Army caption named Luis Avila to sing God Bless America at the event.
The outlet reported that Availa, “had completed five combat tours, had lost a leg in an IED attack in Afghanistan, and had suffered two heart attacks, two strokes, and brain damage as a result of his injuries.”
Sources said Milley viewed the Avila as someone who “represented the heroism, sacrifice, and dignity of wounded soldiers.”
During the ceremony, Avila had issues with his wheelchair due to it raining before the ceremony. Availa’s wife and Mike Pence ran over to help the veteran with his wheelchair.
At this point, sources claim Trump turned to Milley to tell him, “Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded.” The then-president allegelly told Milley to never let Availa appear at a public event in the future.
Sources said Avila did not perform at any White House-related events but Milley did ask Avila to sing at a retirement party for him.
An insider revealed Milley also had issues explaining war crimes to Trump.
So far, Trump didn’t seem too bothered by the allegations. He spent the morning ranting on his social media platform Truth Social.
“Why won’t Fox (Fox & Friends!) show the National Poll that THEY just did. They refuse to put it up, even after spending all of that money. SHOW THE POLL!!! If they don’t show it, I’ll put it up later!” he wrote.