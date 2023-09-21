Donald Trump is Secretly Anxious About a Potential Prison Sentence: Sources
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed private concerns about the possibility of being convicted and sentenced to prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite projecting an air of confidence publicly, sources revealed this week that Trump privately sought guidance from lawyers and confidants about what a prison sentence would entail for a former American president.
According to Rolling Stone, Trump questioned whether he would be sent to a more comfortable prison known as "club fed" or a harsher facility.
The embattled ex-president also reportedly asked whether he would be allowed to serve his sentence under home confinement and if his lifetime Secret Service protections would be stripped away following a potential conviction.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's growing concerns about prison are connected to the multiple criminal cases he is currently facing – including his latest criminal indictment in Fulton County, Georgia last month.
Although Trump continues to project confidence in public statements, sources close to him and those who have heard him express his concerns suggest that the mounting legal jeopardy is taking a toll on him.
“I don’t even think about it,” Trump told NBC during an interview last week. “I’m built a little differently I guess.”
Trump's private worries are in stark contrast to his behavior during the special counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 election, where he displayed more confidence due to the policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted while in office.
Even before he faced criminal charges, Trump allegedly expressed a desire to run for president again to potentially benefit from the temporary immunity the office provides.
Sources close to Trump also revealed that the ex-president’s legal team recently explored “unconventional legal theories” in an effort to dismiss the ongoing state cases against him in Fulton County and New York.
Legal experts stated that, if convicted, Trump would still be entitled to Secret Service protection for the rest of his life.
However, the specifics of where he would serve his sentence and the conditions he would face would depend on the nature of the conviction and charges.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the embattled former president is currently set to stand trial in four criminal cases. He currently faces a total of 91 charges as well as several felonies.
Trump's legal predicament is unprecedented, and sources said that there are very few historical examples to draw comparisons from.
According to Rolling Stone, the closest parallel would be the 1973 federal prosecution of Spiro Agnew – the vice president under Richard Nixon – who struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors that resulted in probation.
“Agnew was utterly terrified of going to jail,” biographer Charles Holden told the outlet while drawing comparisons between Agnew and Trump. “He was still terrified of that and the humiliation of it haunted him as well.”