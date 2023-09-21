Donald Trump Slams 'Nasty' Megyn Kelly After Hardball Interview About Classified Documents: 'She Became Nastier All of a Sudden'
Donald Trump described Megyn Kelly as “nasty” this week after the pair sat down for an extensive interview together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Trump appeared for an interview with Kelly on September 14 for the first time in eight years, the former president spoke about the experience during a speech in Iowa on Wednesday.
Trump also appeared for an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press over the weekend and, according to the embattled ex-president, that experience was “nice” when compared to his interview with “nasty” Megyn Kelly.
“I did Meet the Press this weekend, they got fantastic ratings. I call it Meet the Fake Press,” Trump told his Iowa audience on Wednesday, according to Mediaite. “And it was one question after another after another after another and went through this whole hour.”
“You had Kristen Welker, and she was you know, nice,” he continued, “although she kept interrupting me because she wasn’t loving all of the answers I was giving.”
"Then I did a Megyn Kelly one and she just, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden,” Trump remarked. “She was pretty nasty, didn’t ya think? Anybody that watched it?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump appeared for an interview on Kelly’s SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show, last Thursday.
The interview came roughly eight years after Trump erupted on Kelly following a question about his treatment of women during a GOP debate in the summer of 2015.
The pair’s interview last Thursday was also contentious, and Trump and Kelly clashed over a number of current issues – including the embattled ex-president’s handling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021.
Kelly particularly pressed Trump over the revelation that the ex-president and his team retained classified material despite claiming they had handed everything over following a federal subpoena.
“I don’t know what the timing is. Again, I’d have to check,” Trump squirmed during Kelly’s line of questioning. “I just don’t know the timing. All I know is, I’m allowed to have those documents.”
“I don’t even know that because I have the right to have those documents,” he continued. “So, I don’t really know that.”
The pair also clashed over how Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic and how Trump treated Dr. Anthony Fauci when the pandemic first struck in early 2020.
Although Trump argued that he “didn’t listen to [Fauci] too much,” Kelly fired back and argued that the former president “made him a star.”
“Not only did you not fire Fauci, you made him a star,” she charged. “This is the criticism of you.”
Meanwhile, Kelly has since brushed off her past problems with Trump and insisted that the “nonsense” between them is “under the bridge.”
“You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge,” she recently said. “He could not have been more magnanimous.”