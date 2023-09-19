Dr. Anthony Fauci and His Wife Shared a Combined Net Worth of Over $11 Million in 2022: Report
Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, reported a net worth of over $11 million after his retirement as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a termination report obtained by Fox News this week, Fauci reported having $11.5 million in assets when he retired in 2022.
The surprising increase in wealth reportedly came from mutual fund investments, awards, federal compensation increases, and royalties.
Meanwhile, the pair’s net worth reportedly declined by $1.1 million from 2021 to 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci served as both the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Donald Trump.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci reportedly earned more than both presidents and was recorded as the highest-paid federal employee with a salary of approximately $481,000.
OpenTheBooks.com, a taxpayer watchdog, revealed that Fauci and his wife saw a significant $5 million increase in their net worth between January 2019 and December 2021.
The pair’s $7.5 million net worth in December 2021 reportedly included trust, retirement, and college education accounts as well as salary hikes, royalties, and cash awards.
Fauci also received a $1 million award from the Dan David Foundation in 2021 for his efforts in "speaking truth to power" and "defending science" during his time working for the Trump Administration.
OpenTheBooks.com revealed that Fauci kept $910,400 from the Dan David Foundation award and contributed the remainder to various scholarships.
Adam Andrzejewski, who serves as the CEO of OpenTheBooks.com, commented on Fauci's surprising financial status.
“Despite being viewed as a lifelong public servant, Dr. Fauci and his wife Christine Grady — who still remains among NIH leadership today — managed to become decamillionaires,” Andrzejewski told the New York Post this week.
“It came through a mix of decades-long tenure and special assignments that added to Fauci’s salary, as well as awards, payments, and perks from private entities,” he continued.
“Even though Fauci left his federal position, taxpayers funded and guaranteed a lifetime pension payout that we estimate rivals the president’s salary.”
Following his retirement from government service in 2022, Fauci joined the faculty of Georgetown University as a distinguished professor at the Infectious Diseases Division in its School of Medicine.
According to Fauci, joining Georgetown University as a distinguished professor was a “natural extension” of his more than 50 years as a public servant.
“This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical, and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity, and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions,” Fauci said after accepting the position this past June.