Home > News > Donald Trump 'You Made Him a Star!' Megyn Kelly Grills Donald Trump Over Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 Response Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly grilled Donald Trump this week over the former president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his refusal to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 14 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Source: MEGA The surprising confrontation came during the latest episode of Kelly’s SiriusXM program, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

According to Kelly, ex-President Trump “elevated” Dr. Fauci’s status as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the United States in early 2020. Although Trump argued that he “didn’t listen to [Fauci] too much,” Kelly fired back that the former president “made him a star.”

“Not only did you not fire Fauci, who is loathed by many – millions of Republicans in particular, but also some Democrats – you made him a star,” the former Fox and NBC News reporter charged, according to Mediaite. “This is the criticism of you, that you made him the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force,” Kelly continued. “That he was out at every presser, that he was running heard for the administration on COVID, and that you actually gave him a presidential commendation before you left office.”

“Wouldn’t you like a do-over on that?” she asked. While Trump refuted many of Kelly’s claims, the former president did acknowledge that Dr. Fauci was “respected” and had “been there for years” before the virus struck.

“I overrode many of the things he did. He was much less important to me,” Trump countered. “Now, with that all being said, he’s been there for years. He was respected. He lost a lot of respect because of COVID. But he was respected.” “And on COVID, if you know what I did, I let the governors run their states and many of the governors opened up their states,” the embattled ex-president added. “Some of them didn’t.”

Kelly then went on to condemn Fauci's decision to "push mask mandates on us" and "rush through" the COVID-19 vaccines via Operation Warp Speed. She also repeated the dangerous and already debunked claim that "a lot of people" were "injured" as a result of receiving the vaccine.

“I’m not somebody who denies some of the good that the vaccines did. I lived through that, too,” Kelly told Trump. “But of course, a lot of people have been vaccine-injured. And that’s one of the questions. Those people are mad that they were rushed through and that they can’t sue.” “I never got the credit I deserve on COVID,” Trump responded.

Source: MEGA Trump also used his interview with Kelly on "The Megyn Kelly Show" to attack President Joe Biden.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump also used his interview with Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show this week to attack President Joe Biden. According to Trump, Biden’s age is not so much an issue as is the fact that the 80-year-old president is “grossly incompetent.”

“No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s,” Trump explained. “No, not old. He’s incompetent.” “But no, he’s not too old at all,” Trump repeated. “He’s grossly incompetent.”

