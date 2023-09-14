‘He’s Grossly Incompetent’: Donald Trump, 77, Attacks Biden in Megyn Kelly Sit-Down, Says President Hasn’t Been ‘Sharpest Tack’ For Decades

Trump told Kelly, “No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. Just, I mean I would say, just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.

The ex-president continued, “Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent. You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did— I mean, Churchill, so many people.”