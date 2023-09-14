Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘He’s Grossly Incompetent’: Donald Trump, 77, Attacks Biden in Megyn Kelly Sit-Down, Says President Hasn’t Been ‘Sharpest Tack’ For Decades

donald trump attacks joe biden incompetent hunter biden megyn kelly interview
Source: MEGA

Trump unleashed on Biden.

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump defended politicians serving in their golden years but labeled Joe Biden “incompetent” to continue to serve as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly to discuss a wide range of topics.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden incompetent hunter biden megyn kelly interview
Source: MEGA

Megyn grilled Trump during the chat.

During the chat, Kelly asked Trump about the growing concerns that 80-year-old Biden was too old for office.

“There was just a poll out, 77% of Americans say that Joe Biden at age 80 is too old to be president. Are they right?” Kelly asked.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden incompetent hunter biden megyn kelly interview
Source: MEGA

Trump approved of older politicians running for office but not Biden.

Trump told Kelly, “No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. Just, I mean I would say, just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.

The ex-president continued, “Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent. You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did— I mean, Churchill, so many people.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden incompetent hunter biden megyn kelly interview
Source: MEGA

Biden has stayed mum on Trump's attacks.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump said,” They were phenomenal in their 80s. You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either.”

Later, Kelly grilled Trump about Dr. Fauci. She questioned why he didn’t fire the government official. He said, “Okay, look, I’m not one that blames a system that if you’re civil service or if you have some other protection, that you can’t get fired because I’ve done things that are a lot worse than that.”

donald trump attacks joe biden incompetent hunter biden megyn kelly interview
Source: MEGA

Speakers McCarthy plans to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden over alleged questionable business dealings with his son.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump added, “I was not a big fan of Fauci. If you look at Ron DeSanctimonious, he was, this guy said the greatest things. I can give you articles. That Fauci is great. He’s wonderful. We love him. We don’t do anything without Fauci. This went on for months.”

Trump's remarks come as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plots to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.