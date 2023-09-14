‘He’s Grossly Incompetent’: Donald Trump, 77, Attacks Biden in Megyn Kelly Sit-Down, Says President Hasn’t Been ‘Sharpest Tack’ For Decades
Donald Trump defended politicians serving in their golden years but labeled Joe Biden “incompetent” to continue to serve as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly to discuss a wide range of topics.
During the chat, Kelly asked Trump about the growing concerns that 80-year-old Biden was too old for office.
“There was just a poll out, 77% of Americans say that Joe Biden at age 80 is too old to be president. Are they right?” Kelly asked.
Trump told Kelly, “No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. Just, I mean I would say, just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.
The ex-president continued, “Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent. You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did— I mean, Churchill, so many people.”
Trump said,” They were phenomenal in their 80s. You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either.”
Later, Kelly grilled Trump about Dr. Fauci. She questioned why he didn’t fire the government official. He said, “Okay, look, I’m not one that blames a system that if you’re civil service or if you have some other protection, that you can’t get fired because I’ve done things that are a lot worse than that.”
Trump added, “I was not a big fan of Fauci. If you look at Ron DeSanctimonious, he was, this guy said the greatest things. I can give you articles. That Fauci is great. He’s wonderful. We love him. We don’t do anything without Fauci. This went on for months.”
Trump's remarks come as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plots to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden.