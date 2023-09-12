Your tip
‘Crooked Joe’: Donald Trump Accuses President Biden of Taking a ‘Kickback’ On $6 Billion Deal With Iran on 9/11 in Morning Meltdown

Trump made the claim without any evidence.

Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

Donald Trump unleashed on President Joe Biden in an early morning rant where he accused his rival of personally benefitting from the government’s deal with Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-president expressed himself in a 3-part post on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump was not pleased after hearing the news Biden’s government reached a deal with the Iranians to receive prisoners in exchange for releasing $6 billion that had been previously blocked by U.S. Sanctions.

Trump unleashed on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump told his followers, “So, let's get this straight! We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS! How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get? Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is?”

He added, “When I was President, I got back 58 hostages for ZERO money. Remember Pastor Brunson? It sets a TERRIBLE precedent. Republicans, call out the 25th Amendment, NOW! Biden is INCOMPETENT!”

Biden has remained silent on Trump's various accusations in the past couple of months.

Trump asked his supporters, “If you owned a McDonalds, or even a much smaller, less complex operation, WOULD YOU HIRE CROOKED JOE BIDEN TO RUN IT?”

The ex-president wasn’t done with his attack on Biden. An hour later, Trump popped back on Truth Social to trash Biden over 9/11.

“A BIG LIE! CROOKED JOE JUST SAID HE WAS IN NYC ON SEPTEMBER 12, ONE DAY AFTER THE FALL OF THE WORLD TRADE CENTER. THIS WAS IMMEDIATELY PROVEN TO BE NOT SO - A TOTAL LIE (LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE HE SAYS!). HE EVEN WENT INTO A BIG DEAL ABOUT THE HORRORS HE SAW WHILE THERE, HOW TRAGIC A SIGHT IT WAS. REMEMBER, HE WASN’T THERE!” he said.

A couple of moments later, Trump reposted a photo that Marjorie Taylor Greene shared of them having dinner on Sunday at his golf course.

Biden said Trump looked "handsome" in his mugshot.

Trump accused Biden of taking a "kickback" on the $6 billion deal.

Biden has remained quiet about Trump’s accusations but did comment on his mugshot telling reporters the ex-president looked "handsome" after being booked in jail.

The president's deal with Iran has received mixed reactions thus far.

