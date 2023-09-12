‘Crooked Joe’: Donald Trump Accuses President Biden of Taking a ‘Kickback’ On $6 Billion Deal With Iran on 9/11 in Morning Meltdown

Donald Trump unleashed on President Joe Biden in an early morning rant where he accused his rival of personally benefitting from the government’s deal with Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-president expressed himself in a 3-part post on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump was not pleased after hearing the news Biden’s government reached a deal with the Iranians to receive prisoners in exchange for releasing $6 billion that had been previously blocked by U.S. Sanctions.