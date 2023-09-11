'MORONS': Donald Trump Unloads in Late Night Rant Attacking Fox News and Challenging Biden to Take a Mental Test

Trump wasn’t done. He added, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity in it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!”

As we previously reported, The Wall Street Journal wasn't the first poll in recent weeks to show Trump sliding in support.