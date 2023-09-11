Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'MORONS': Donald Trump Unloads in Late Night Rant Attacking Fox News and Challenging Biden to Take a Mental Test

donald trump attacks joe biden mental exam fox news
Source: MEGA

Trump attacked Biden and Fox News in a lengthy rant.

By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump had a late-night meltdown after seeing a new poll in The Wall Street Journal that showed his support declining, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the WSJ, Fox News, and President Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden mental exam fox news
Source: MEGA

Trump has seen support drop in two recent polls.

He wrote, “The Wall Street Journal and Fox News keep pushing the narrative, through Trey Gowdy and others, that “BOTH” Crooked Joe Biden and 45th President Donald J. Trump are unpopular within their own Party.”

He added, “This happens to be true for Crooked Joe, where they won’t even let RFK Jr. have his votes fairly counted (more RIGGING, and STEALING Elections!), but VERY untrue for “TRUMP,” where I have a 90% Approval Rating, and am crushing the “second tier” candidates by 50, 60, and even 70 Points. THAT’S POPULAR!”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden mental exam fox news
Source: MEGA

Trump unleased on his social media platform.

Trump wasn’t done. He added, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity in it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!”

As we previously reported, The Wall Street Journal wasn't the first poll in recent weeks to show Trump sliding in support.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden mental exam fox news
Source: MEGA

Trump raised money for his friend Rudy Giuliani's legal fees last week.

Hours later, Trump was promoting a contest on his account where donors will be entered into a contest to meet him in Beverly Hills — as long as they contribute to his committee.

Over the weekend, Trump didn’t receive the welcome he expected while out in Iowa.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks joe biden mental exam fox news
Source: MEGA

Biden has stayed mum on Trump aside from saying he looked "handsome" in his mugshot.

He was loudly booed and jeered while attending a college football game in Iowa. Photos from the event showed fans flipping the bird to the ex-president as he stood and waved.

Trump has had a busy week. Prior to the football game, Trump held a fundraising dinner for his pal Rudi Giuliani at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump held a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser to help pay Giuliani’s legal bills. The event was expected to raise around $1 million for the former New York Mayor.

Giuliani’s son said, “So that will be very helpful. It won’t be enough to get through this.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.