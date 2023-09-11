'MORONS': Donald Trump Unloads in Late Night Rant Attacking Fox News and Challenging Biden to Take a Mental Test
Donald Trump had a late-night meltdown after seeing a new poll in The Wall Street Journal that showed his support declining, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the WSJ, Fox News, and President Biden.
He wrote, “The Wall Street Journal and Fox News keep pushing the narrative, through Trey Gowdy and others, that “BOTH” Crooked Joe Biden and 45th President Donald J. Trump are unpopular within their own Party.”
He added, “This happens to be true for Crooked Joe, where they won’t even let RFK Jr. have his votes fairly counted (more RIGGING, and STEALING Elections!), but VERY untrue for “TRUMP,” where I have a 90% Approval Rating, and am crushing the “second tier” candidates by 50, 60, and even 70 Points. THAT’S POPULAR!”
Trump wasn’t done. He added, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity in it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!”
As we previously reported, The Wall Street Journal wasn't the first poll in recent weeks to show Trump sliding in support.
Hours later, Trump was promoting a contest on his account where donors will be entered into a contest to meet him in Beverly Hills — as long as they contribute to his committee.
Over the weekend, Trump didn’t receive the welcome he expected while out in Iowa.
He was loudly booed and jeered while attending a college football game in Iowa. Photos from the event showed fans flipping the bird to the ex-president as he stood and waved.
Trump has had a busy week. Prior to the football game, Trump held a fundraising dinner for his pal Rudi Giuliani at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump held a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser to help pay Giuliani’s legal bills. The event was expected to raise around $1 million for the former New York Mayor.
Giuliani’s son said, “So that will be very helpful. It won’t be enough to get through this.”