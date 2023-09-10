Donald Trump Loudly Booed and Flipped the Bird by Iowa College Football Crowd
Former President Donald Trump was met with a mixed reaction when he popped up at Iowa State University's annual football grudge match against the University of Iowa on Saturday, September 9.
Several attendees cheered for Trump, while others booed and flipped the bird at him as he entered the stadium, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The four-time indicted ex-president was there to watch the game in Ames with casino magnate Gary Kirke, an influential Republican donor, in a private stadium suite before leaving during the third quarter.
At one point, Trump walked up to the glass of the suite to wave out to the crowd, only to be met with several people showing him the middle finger.
One fan even flew a banner at the stadium that read, "Where's Melania?"
According to ABC News' Rachel Scott, several flyers were scattered around the stadium declaring the former First Lady "Missing."
They read, "Have you seen this woman? Where is our First Lady? Why is Donald Trump hiding her?"
Trump posted, "Having a great time in Iowa!" on his Truth Social while sharing a video of him high-fiving supporters, some of whom were filmed chanting "U-S-A! U-S-A!"
Several other presidential hopefuls running against Trump in the 2024 Republican Primaries also attended the game.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who the former President views as his main challenger, sat in the stands amongst the crowd with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson were also in attendance.
Reynolds has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the race, but she has recently been seen with DeSantis and his wife, Casey, several times in recent months.
A source familiar with the arrangements told the Register that the Governor didn't interact with Trump at all on Saturday.
According to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll that came out last month, nearly 42 percent of people likely to attend the caucus in Iowa plan to support Trump. DeSantis is a distant second with 19 percent of likely voters, followed by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott with 9 percent.